The Manhattan City Commission has approved a pre-development agreement that could lead to an estimated $40 million commercial and residential building in Aggieville.
The commission on Tuesday voted 4-1 to approve the agreement with Back 9 Development. The company is developing a project to replace a parking lot at 12th and Laramie behind Kite’s Bar and Grill with a mixed-use building with 21,000 square feet of retail space, 155,000 square feet of office space, 13,000 square feet of public gathering space and 23,000 square feet of residential space.
Commissioner Linda Morse voted against the agreement because she wanted to receive “sufficient compensation” for the parking lot. Last month, Back 9 Development proposed purchasing the existing 100-space parking lot from the city for $1.
“My concern is by the time we get to final development, it’ll be too late to make this point,” Morse said. “The city resources are important to people in the community.”
According to Riley County appraisal records, the parking lot’s total value is $1.46 million in 2021. City administrators estimated the $40 million investment would annually generate $1 million in property taxes.
City manager Ron Fehr said the pre-development agreement “puts us in a relationship” with the developer with the goal for city and Back 9 officials to create a final development agreement that will feature finalized compensation terms for the parking lot.
The development — known as FUZE — also would include 74 parking stalls, likely a mix of public and private spots. Back 9 officials said last month they estimate the building could bring in as many as 700 jobs based on the square footage.
Back 9 Development was the only developer to submit a proposal for redeveloping the parking lot after the city government asked for proposals earlier this year. An unnamed company previously approached the city unsolicited about the idea of redeveloping the 0.87-acre parking lot. City officials didn’t say whether Back 9 was the unnamed developer.
Construction would not begin until after the completion of the new parking garage on North Manhattan Avenue next to Rally House. The garage is scheduled for completion in January 2022, according to the city government website.
With the majority’s approval of the pre-development agreement, Back 9 would present a final agreement later this year or early 2022 with a finalized design, timeline and budget for the project.