Manhattan city commissioners agreed on a plan to allow a real estate development company to build its new headquarters in the city.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a $65,000 economic development agreement to provide incentives for parent corporation Elsey Holdings, LLC to build a new headquarters for The Prime Company, a housing development firm that designs, builds and manages apartment complexes across the country.
The agreement calls for the city government to pay Elsey a grant over seven years that could be worth up to $65,000 for creating 13 full-time jobs. The city would pay $5,000 per job, and the money will come from economic development funds generated by a special sales tax.
Daryn Soldan, director of economic development for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said company executives are seeking to build a new 10,000-square-foot facility at 3804 Vanesta Drive, in a lot just north of Kimball Avenue and directly northwest of Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
The Prime Company’s current headquarters is listed as 1532 College Ave. Apartment F19 at Prime Place MHK, one of its local apartments.
The new headquarters will cost an estimated $895,000 to build. Soldan said the company’s co-owners, Brian and Chris Elsey, received about $381,000 in state incentives to headquarter their company in Manhattan. Soldan said the Elseys plan on employing 13 people in the HQ building, with jobs ranging from architecture, structural engineering and marketing that will sport starting salaries of about $71,000 a year.
Brian Elsey said one of the things he found the company needed to improve on was having “a great facility and a team environment.” A Denver native, he said he chose Manhattan for The Prime Company’s headquarters after attending Kansas State University and “falling in love” with the Flint Hills.
“We’d have the opportunity to hire K-State graduates, and these are skilled jobs,” Elsey said.
Mayor Wynn Butler said this plan “fits just perfectly” with city officials’ economic development goals. Commissioner Usha Reddi said she hopes this agreement “works for all of us to keep talent in our community” and that the quality of jobs the Elseys are offering is “really good also.” Commissioner Linda Morse said the economic development agreement was “easy to support.” Commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Mark Hatesohl also voiced support for the agreement.
Agenda documents indicate construction would begin in February 2022, with the building completed by August 2023. The Prime Company manages apartment complexes in several states, including Kansas, and already has 21 employees in Manhattan with 64 others nationwide. The company is seeking to expand into areas like San Diego, San Francisco, and Austin, Texas.