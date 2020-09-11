AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Worshipers may enter the building, listen in cars on FM radio or sit outside and listen by speaker.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Pastor Jonathan Hupp begins a new message series about “2 Kinds of Idiots,” with a look from Daniel 4. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers available Sunday. More and link recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN (LCMS)
Worship at 10:30 am. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so; masks are available if you need one. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Also live streaming the service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Sept. 13 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Unable to offer nursery care at the present time. This Sunday, instead of a sermon, College Heights Baptist will be hearing how God has been at work in some of the members during the “21 Days of Prayer and Fasting.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivers the message, “Why I Am a Christian,” from Luke 4:14-21. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for the full scope of the church.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Not Just Rules,” Exodus 19:14-25. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “Put Away Your Calculator,” Matthew 18:21-35. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. There will also be a mission’s report Sunday. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will have one worship service in-person outside at 10 a.m. Sunday. Outside service projects begin at 8 a.m. Take home service projects available during worship. Worship will be live streamed. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. On Sept. 20, First Lutheran will have two services in-person: 8:15 and 10 a.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian has three ways to worship Sunday at the 8:30 a.m. outdoor service in Friendship Park where people can worship from the car by tuning into FM frequency 91 MHz or bring a lawn chair to sit in the park. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel, youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon. Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Genesis 50:15-21 and Matthew 18:21-35. All other church activities continue to be suspended until further notice. Call 785-537-0518 for more information.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “It’s a Stranger Thing,” looking at some of the strange encounters people had with God in the Bible. Rev. Sarah Marsh giving the sermon, “Naomi and the Stranger.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Adult group and Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. Previous videos are archived on the Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines are followed. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship has a new time this Sunday. Join for contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Please wear a mask or join us online. Live streaming on Facebook at Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s page at 10:30 a.m. The service can also be viewed after that on Facebook or Peace’s website, peace-to-you.org. This Sunday is “God’s Work Our Hands Sunday.” Contact the church office for how you can serve at home. Football parking is Sept. 12 for $20 per car.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Services are now held at the new location, 4801 Anderson Ave. Traditional worship services on Saturday at 6 p.m.; Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; service of praise and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday School starts Sept. 13 at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Saturday at 10 a.m. the chapel is offering a Divine Liturgy for the Leave-Taking of the Nativity of the Theotokos. Please wear face coverings.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us 10:30 am on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at <http://www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org>www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with options of listening from the car, sitting in the shade, or sitting in the sanctuary and watching the service on a large screen TV. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Preaching is Rev. James Hawley. Amanda Arrington is the pianist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks speaks from her own experiences about challenges, changes, gifts and spiritual tools for staying sane and centered now in her talk, “Impactful Decisions.”
Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find the link at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Jonalu Johnstone presents “The End of Autorenewals, in an exploration of renewal of spirit.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us in-person or online Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Live stream, nursery and Kid’s Ministry from birth-5th grade available at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message Sunday will be “Help Me Believe,” based on Mark 9:21-27.
Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.