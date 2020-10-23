AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Continuing Cross Current message series about “the quest for love, intimacy and fulfilling sexuality.” Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More info and a link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if people are able to do so; masks are available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Check the website caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services and even some Sunday School videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights Baptist also live streams the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Oct. 25 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist is offering nursery care for pre-school age children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from 1 Peter 1:13-21 and the title of the sermon is “Guidance for Your Journey Home.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Free to Be… the Baptist Way / Soul Freedom” from Galatians 5:1, 13-16. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will lead worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, he continues a sermon series “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart” with this week’s focus on “Thriving Not Surviving.” Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Do No Harm,” Exodus 20:13 and 1 John 3:11-18. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “Two Necessary Loves,” from Matthew 22:34-46. The message will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship in-person Sunday at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. There will be a costume parade Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. There will be candy bags handed out in the parking lot. The community is invited. Election Day prayer service and communion at 12:15 p.m. outside at 821 Poyntz Ave. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two ways to worship Sunday. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “Justification by Grace through Faith.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Jeremiah 31:31-34 and John 8:31-36. All other activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Gathering for Sunday School and adult group at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Previous worship services are archived on the Facebook page. Readings are Isaiah 25:6-9, Romans 1:16-17 and Matthew 22:1-14 on the theme “God’s grace gives us a place at the feast.” Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd. Any questions, call 785-587-3708
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Kristine Regehr will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, hot coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 19:41-20:8 “Authority of Jesus.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
There is a new time and location for Sunday worship at 4 p.m. at the Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz. Elder Joel Wallace will preach from Psalm 16: “Our Beautiful Inheritance.” Join the worship service through online streaming at manhattanreformed.org.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Celebrating the saints who have left this past year Sunday. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. both in person and online. Please wear a mask in-person. Trunk or Treat this year will be at First Lutheran Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. There will be a costume parade and decorated trunk contest. Everything will be socially distanced.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Reformation service at 2 p.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST, MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
The Sunday 10 a.m. Typica service this weekend commemorates St. Tabitha the Almsgiver. This past Wednesday, Fr. Nikolai inaugurated a weekly Bible Study on the Book of Genesis, held via Zoom, for the benefit of the faithful of both St. Mary Magdalene and Sts. Peter and Paul of Topeka. If you are interested in participating, and are not on the Chapel e-mailing list, please contact Fr. Nikolai via peterandpaul.net/contact to receive the Zoom ID for the class.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. The Sunday service will be presided by David Littrell with Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith as the Homilist. Becky Katzenmeier will be the lector. People are also welcome to join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. The password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09. Meeting ID is 853 6646 6370. Passcode is 905818.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks speaks about inner ghosts and how to quiet them in her message, “The Ghost-Buster We Can Always Call On.” Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Sunday. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Putting Humans First.” Scripture is Mark 2:23-28. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Our Adult Study entitled “Hallmarks of the Reformation” meets Mondays at noon, led by Rev. Hawley.
The study will be held at the church in-person and also with a Zoom option. People are welcome to join in-person. People can participate by Zoom, call or email the office so we can send you the Zoom link. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., the guest speaker is Susanne Glymour. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this Sunday will be “Stormy Times,” based on John 6:16-24. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.