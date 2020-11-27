AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Worshipers may enter the building, listen in cars on FM radio or sit outside and listen by speaker.
BLUEMONT
This Sunday, Bluemont wraps up the “On Purpose” series with a message from Michael Partridge. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel,1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers available Sunday. More information and a link to the live stream worship service is at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers an online, traditional service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Visit caumcmanhattan.org for more information. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services. There are even fun lesson videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. College Heights Baptist is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required The service will be live streamed. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 29 worship service. For the present time, College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Matthew 1:22-23 and the title of the sermon is “God With Us.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “An Advent Word for Hope: Watch!” from Mark 13:24-37. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
On this First Sunday of Advent, Pastor Ben Hitsfeld will give the message “Those Who Dream....Stay Awake (Hope).” The service will be online only, streamed through FCC Manhattan channel on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Jesus and the Law,” Galatians 3:19-25 and Galatians 4:4-7. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “Are You Ready,” Mark 13:24-37. The message will be shared on the Facebook page. Kathy Pennell leads a special Bible lesson on Zoom at Wednesday at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will have an online-only service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. The Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, at 801 Leavenworth, for the winter. The Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday for the First Sunday of Advent with an in-person traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. Continuing to broadcast worship services at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “The Faith We Sing: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Isaiah 64:1-9 and Mark 13:24-37. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Join for the worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. or via the Facebook live stream at any time. Social distancing guidelines are followed. Adult Bible Study and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Welcome to Advent worship service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Our Peace Service Witness team will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Jonathan Haney preaches from Genesis 20, “Short-Sighted Faith.” The worship service is also live-streamed through a link at manhattanreformed.org. Call 785-477-8837.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Romans 15:8-13 “Advent Hope.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
The First Sunday of Advent is this Sunday. Peace Lutheran will worship from home for the time being. Please join live at 10:30 a.m. on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page.
This traditional service will also be available after 10:30 a.m. on both the Facebook page and the website, peace-to-you.org.
For Christian Education Zoom class times and links, please contact the office.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service is Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Advent Midweek Services are Wednesdays at 7:30 PM. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/live/ between 9-9:45 AM. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. This Sunday service will be presided by Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith with Postulant Abby Zimmermann as the Homilist. Becky Katzenmeier will be the lector. Paula Moseman is the organist with Glenn Horton-Smith as the videographer. St. Paul’s Choir will perform the music. People are also welcome to join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. The password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09, meeting ID is 853 6646 6370, the passcode is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego.
A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on this First Sunday of Advent is at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “An Encounter in the Temple,” based on the scripture of Luke 1:5-25. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person.
Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom.
On Sunday at 10:30 a.m. several UUFM members share their personal spiritual journeys. Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Living By Faith,” based on John 11:17-38.
Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.