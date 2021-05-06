AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The service is also live streamed; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Sunday service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 2 Peter 1:12-21. The title of the sermon is “Identifying False Teachers.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Bill McReynolds will share the message: “You Can Run But You Can’t Hide” at the 10:30 a.m. in-person worship, streamed by going to the website and opening the “Watch” tab. Communion during worship. Book study meets with Zoom on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Do Day Quilting group meets in-person on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. New participants are welcome. This Sunday is food pick up for non-perishable food items for the breadbasket.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “A Living Sacrifice,” from Romans 11 and 12. Children have an arts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue messages from Ephesians. This week’s message is “Keep it Together,” Ephesians 4:1-6. A mission’s report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is still mandatory.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service at 11 a.m. People can watch online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. People can listen to an abbreviated service at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Competing Gospels.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Previous services are archived on the Facebook page at Hope Lutheran and Early Learning Center. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:45 a.m. “Hope in Christ” classes available for building the faith, call Pastor Scharf at 785-587-9400. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday in-person in the sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 a.m. with recognition of graduates and coffee fellowship at 11 a.m. Livestream also available at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Free meal Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m., to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Acts 10:44-48 and John 15:9-17. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching from Luke 22:47-53, “Coin For A Kiss.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace Luthean is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday with Peace’s traditional service at 8:30 a.m. or the contemporary service at 11 a.m. Children ages Kindergarten through sixth grade can enjoy outdoor Sunday School from 9:45-10:45 a.m. An Adult Bible Study meets Sunday mornings and other Bible studies meet during the week. Contact the office for more information for Bible Study classes.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service on Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
One service planned for Sunday at 9 a.m. Twenty-three people/families can attend. People must sign-up online by 3 p.m. Thursday. If all of the slots are full, call the office at 785-776-9427 or email stpauls@stpaulsmanhattan.org to be added to a wait list.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 West Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two worship services on Sunday: a drive-in at 9 a.m. and in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “A Day for Peace.” Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. The 10 a.m. worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page live Sunday mornings and the website during the week. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
In a Mother’s Day message titled, “Mothers Teach Us How to Be Love-Able.” Rev. B J Banks will facilitate a celebration honoring using songs, poetry, stories and prayer. Sunday’s service on Unity of Manhattan Live is at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and community. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone considers “Family Stories.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “He Understands,” based on Acts 9:1-18. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.