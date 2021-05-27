AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at the Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Adult Sunday School at 10 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Additionally, there will be a Memorial Day Service on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “Stones of Remembrance,” from Exodus 28:2-3, 6-12 on Sunday. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available on Sundays at First Baptist.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will give the message based on Romans 8:12-17 at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship this Trinity Sunday. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Enemies To Friends,” from Romans 5:1-11. Children have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will conclude messages from Ephesians with the message “Power Surge,” from Ephesians 5:18-21. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday in-person in the sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Free meal Thursday and Fridays at 6 p.m., to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Guest Pastor Rev. Adam Borgman will be delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for Sunday: Isaiah 6:1-8 and John 3:1-21. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service at 9 a.m. and the traditional service at 11 a.m. People can watch on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. People can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon, “Surprised by God.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Adult Group and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Join via Zoom. Worship follows at 10:30 a.m. and is also on Facebook at Hope Lutheran and Early Learning Center. Wednesday is Children’s Chapel at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Confirmation Sunday is June 6, followed by lunch and the Congregational voter’s meeting. To deepen one’s faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 and join for “Hope in Christ” classes. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 22:54-62: “Counting Crows.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
The summer worship schedule begins this Sunday with one service at 9:30 a.m. Vacation Bible School registration is open now. Please visit peace-to-you.org for the registration link. VBS will be June 7-10 from 5:15-8 p.m. Dinner is included.
ST. JOHN
LUTHERAN — ALMA
Pastor-Elect Christian Schultz, from Wamego, will be ordained as a minister at his home church of St. John Lutheran Church in Alma at 10 a.m. Sunday. Schultz will serve First Lutheran in Paola. Schultz was granted a master of divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary in 2020 and anticipates completing the requirements for the master of sacred theology prior to his installation at First Lutheran in Paola on July 25.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
One service planned for Sunday at 9 a.m. Twenty-three people/families can attend. People must sign-up online by 3 p.m. Thursday. If all of the slots are full, call the office at 785-776-9427 or email stpauls@stpaulsmanhattan.org to be added to a waitlist.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
On this Trinity Sunday, the worship service is at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Send Us,” based on the scriptures of Isaiah 6:1-8 and Romans 8:12-17. Fellowship time will be held following worship. The Trinity GRO Garden team is sponsoring a BBQ at 11 a.m. for anyone interested in gardening. Food and games are provided. Bring your own lawn chair. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
“Get a Fish or Learn to Fish” is the title of Rev. B J Banks’ live-streamed message on prosperity this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook. All are invited to a new series of messages on “Spiritual Prosperity.”
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “God of All,” based on Acts:10:22-35. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.