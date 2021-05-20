AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. for worship. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. worship service is online. Listen to sermons online at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Sunday is the “Welcome Back” day as the city of Manhattan mask ordinance has expired. College Heights also will continue live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the May 23 worship service to watch. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. There is nursery care for pre-school-aged children only during the worship service on Sunday. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 2 Peter 2:10-16 on Sunday. The title of the sermon is “Are You Going Crazy?” Call 785-537-7744 for more information.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford preacing. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Road in Manhattan.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed traditional worship experience each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Join us in-person or online. For in-person, please call the church office at 785-539-4191 and let us know you plan to attend. Meets at 1609 College Ave. For online worship, go to the website at caumcmanhattan.org and click on the “Watch Worship Online” button to join live or to view past services.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “The Pentecost Question: “What Does All This Mean?” from Acts 2:1-21. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld giving the message at the communion worship on Pentecost Sunday, based on Romans 8:22-27. For full information about the congregation, visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Weak and the Strong,” from Romans 14:1-18. Children will have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue messages from Ephesians. This week’s message is “The Time Is Now,” Ephesians 5:15-17. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. Effective immediately a mask is not required, however non-vaccinated persons should continue to wear one. Masks are available and social distancing is still mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship this in-person in the sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Reception honoring Rev. Liz Kocher following the 10 a.m. service Sunday. Livestream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Free meal Thursday and Fridays at 6 p.m., to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Pentecost this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of our scripture lessons for this Sunday: Ezekiel 37:1-14 and Acts 2:1-21. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service at 11 a.m. People can watch on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. People also can listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Sarah Marsh will give the sermon, “Trust Resurrection.” This will be Pastor Sarah’s final Sunday at FUMC.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Previous services archived on the Facebook page at Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Sunday School and Adult Group meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Children’s Chapel at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. To deepen faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 for a schedule of Hope in Christ classes. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Visiting Preacher Brian Hough Dave Hardy preaching Genesis 12:10-13:1 “Famine In The Land.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace Lutheran offering a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Beginning May 30, there will be one service at 9:30 a.m. through Labor Day. Vacation Bible School will be June 7-10 from 5:15-8 p.m. Registration is open now. Visit the website peace-to-you.org for more information.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
One service planned for Sunday at 9 a.m. Twenty-three people/families can attend. People must sign-up online by 3 p.m. Thursday. If all of the slots are full, call the office at 785-776-9427 or email stpauls@stpaulsmanhattan.org to be added to a waitlist.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
On this Pentecost Sunday there is a worship service at 10 a.m. Trinity Presbyterian has a tradition to wear red on this Sunday. There is no longer a mandate to wear a mask on Sunday morning. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “An Intimate Pentecost,” based on the scriptures of John 20: 13-23 and Acts 2:21. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Fellowship time will be held following worship. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
During this rescheduled Sunday message titled, “Don’t You Buy No Ugly Truck.” Rev. B. J. Banks will share insights on how people can make the move to a better life by changing “our thought transportation system.” All are welcome to the live-streamed Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Unity of Manhattan Live. Request to join the group on Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Dr Lorenza Lockett will explore “The Four A’s of Anti-Racism.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Making Changes,” based on Acts 9:19-31. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.