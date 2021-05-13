AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. online or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and on livestream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The livestream is on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “What Has Athens to Do With Jerusalem?” from Proverbs 4:1-9. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery available.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via Zoom. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages is at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Love Is A Verb,” from Romans 12: 3-21. Children have an arts project Sunday. Meets for worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue messages from Ephesians. This week’s message is “Debt Free,” Ephesians 4:30-32. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A pastor’s cabinet meeting follows the service Sunday. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is still mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in Friendship Park and at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Acts 1:1-11 and Luke 24:44-53. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page. People also can listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week,Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Rethinking Heaven.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship at Hope Lutheran begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. People can view the online livestream service at anytime. Sunday School and Adult group meet at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Chapel begins at 10 and 10:45 a.m. on Wednesdays. For building one’s faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 for schedule of “Hope in Christ” classes. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided Sunday. Guest pastor Stephen Sprague preaching Revelation 21:1-8 “The Sea Was No More” on Sunday. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45. Additional information available at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
The service for the Sunday of the Myrrhbearing Women will be the Typica at 10 a.m. On May 20, Fr. Nikolai will be at St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Christian Chapel to serve Great Vespers for the Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine and Helen at 6 p.m., and again on May 22 to serve a Divine Liturgy for the Leavetaking of the Myrrhbearers at 10 a.m.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
One service planned for Sunday at 9 a.m. Twenty-three people/families can attend. People must sign-up online by 3 p.m. Thursday. If all of the slots are full, call the office at 785-776-9427 or email stpauls@stpaulsmanhattan.org to be added to a waitlist.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two worship services on Sunday: a drive-in at 9 a.m. and in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Gone But Not Forgotten” based on the scripture of Luke 24:44-53. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
This Sunday, in her message titled, “Don’t Buy No Ugly Truck,” Rev. B. J. Banks will be speaking about the ability to use thoughts and a belief system for better life experiences. The live streamed service of Unity of Manhattan Live is on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Just request to join the group.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “Your Story; My Story; Our Story.” Visit uufm.net for more information.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Faith Centered,” based on Acts 8:9-16. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person at Westview Communitywith services starting at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages for more information.