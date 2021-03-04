AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines, please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. The church follows the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Go to the website and look for the Facebook post for the March 7 worship service to access the live stream service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from 1 Peter 4:7-11. The title of the sermon is “The Christian’s Bucket List.” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. View the live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “To See Again” from Mark 10:46-52. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld’s message at the 10:30 a.m. worship Sunday is “Again & Again, We Are Shown the Way,” based on John 2:13-22. Watch online at fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship and communion online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via Zoom. Drive-thru communion at 12:15 p.m. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Paul and the Church of Rome” from Romans. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “I Am The Light Of The World,” John 8 & 9. Communion will be served and a compassion moment presented. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran has in-person worship Sunday with services at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. The 30 minute Lenten prayer services are live streamed every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with an in-person and online service (via the YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon, based off of our scripture lessons for this Sunday: Exodus 20:1-17 and John 2:13-22. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or onthe Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will continue to explore the season of Lent through the passion according to the Gospel of Mark.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching from Luke 21:29-36 “Watch Yo Self.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship resumes Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This week’s service will be traditional Lutheran liturgical worship. People should wear masks and practice social distancing. The service will be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. View it after on Facebook and at peace-to-you.org. Please contact office@peace-to-you.org for links.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve a Soul Saturday Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday. The service for the Sunday of the “Last Judgement,” popularly called “Meatfare Sunday,” will be the Typica at 10 a.m. This is the last day on which the chapel eats flesh-meats until Holy Pascha. Next week, though the chapel abstains from flesh-meats, the chapel does not otherwise fast. This year, Great Lent begins on March 15.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
The first hybrid service with limited attendance and a live stream will be March 14. The logistics of registration for the service are still in process.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Is the Church a Building?” based on the scripture John 2:13-22. Holy Communion will be celebrated Sunday. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. The worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page live Sunday mornings and the website during the week. There is a Lenten study on Mondays at noon through March 29, available in-person or on Zoom. This study is also on Zoom on Tuesday evenings. Contact Trinity Presbyterian for the Zoom link for either day. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend BJ illustrates fun stories and shares practical guidance on the use of affirmations and spiritual denials for life enrichment with her message, “Understanding and Using Our Spiritual Training Wheels.” Request to join Unity of Manhattan live for streaming service at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Join for live, virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel on Sundays. Find links at uufm.net/zoom.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.