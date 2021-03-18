AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. online or listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People can enter the building or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Continuing message series about Bluemont’s core values with a talk from guest speaker Wayne Simien about how “Lost People Find People.” Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist follows the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. We also live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Sunday worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, there is nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 5: 1-11. The title of the sermon is “Pursuing Glory Through Humility.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The lesson is “God’s Righteous Judgement,” from Romans 2:1-16. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith continues his message series “I Am.” The message will be “I Am The Good Shepard” from John 10:11-18. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church will worship in-person Sunday. Services at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. On Easter Sunday, there will be in-person services at 8:15, 10 and 11 a.m. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with in-person and online (via the YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Guest Pastor Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Jeremiah 31:31-34 and John 12:20-33. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online or on the website, fumcmanhattan.com. People can join on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Sarah Marsh will continue to explore the season of Lent through the “Passion” according to the Gospel of Mark.
HOPE LUTHERAN
The midweek Lenten service is Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Sunday School and Adult group begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Previous services are
archived on Facebook. For a deepening of faith, call Pastor Matt Schart at 785-587-9400 to schedule “Hope in Christ Classes.” Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road. For questions, call Virgyln at 785-313-3708.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 22:14-20, “The First Supper.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
On April 4 , Peace Lutheran will have three worship services: a sunrise service at 7 a.m., a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Worship this Sunday will be traditional in-style at 10:30 a.m. It will be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. and available after 10:30 a.m. on both Facebook and the church’s website, peace-to-you.org. Contact the office for information about Bible studies and other ministries.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Lenten midweek services are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m.; Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org. Call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
We serve Small Compline at 6 p.m. Friday with the Akathist Hymn. Tomorrow, Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve a Soul Saturday Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. We will serve the Typica Sunday at 10 a.m. Next week, the 6 p.m. Lenten services will be Monday, Great Compline; Wednesday Lenten Vespers; Friday the Liturgy of the Pre-Sanctified Gifts. Fr. Nikolai will be available before the Pre-Sanctified to hear confessions.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
There is still time to register for this coming Sunday’s in-person worship. Register online on the church website. Please register by 3 p.m. on Thursday. If all of the slots are full, then please fill out a brief form to be put on a waitlist. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
TRINITY BAPTIST
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
Reverend B J speaks of the “eternal, loving, unchangeable” God presence within people in her talk, “Being True to Who We Really Are.” Request to join “Unity of Manhattan Live” on Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and community. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone asks, “How Far Would You Go to Keep a Commitment?” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.