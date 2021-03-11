AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Continuing message series about Bluemont’s core values with a talk from guest speaker Rick Mullen about how “Growing People Change.” Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers available. More info and a link to live stream worship service available at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. CHBC is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. We also live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Sunday worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, CHBC can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 4:12-19 . The title of the sermon is “How Do You Prepare for Persecution.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Serpents, Sacrifice, and Salvation,” from John 3:14-21. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld’s message at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday communion worship is “Time & Time Again...God Loves First” based on John 3:14-21. There will be in-person worship observing all the social distancing recommendations by the Riley County Health Department. The service can be seen online by going to the website at fccmanhattan.org. On Sunday afternoon, the youth will be picking up food donations for the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via at facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Good News And Not-So-Good News” from Romans 1:16-32. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “I AM The Door For The Sheep,” John 10:7-30. A mission’s moment will be presented. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship in-person worship Sunday. Services at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook and website, at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Easter Sunday, there will be in-person services at 8:15, 10 and 11 a.m. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with in-person and online services (via youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Numbers 21:4-9 and John 3:14-21. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will continue to explore the season of Lent through the “Passion,” according to the Gospel of Mark.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Mid-week Lenten worship service is Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Previous services for view are archived under Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 for schedule of “Hope in Christ” classes. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 21:37-22:13 “The Plot To Kill Jesus.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship continues this Sunday with a contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. It will also be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page and is available for viewing after 10:30 a.m. on Facebook as well as the church’s website at peace-to-you.org. Midweek Lenten services are available on Peace’s Facebook page every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Please contact the church office for links for Bible Studies.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Lenten mid-week services on Wednesdays at 7:30 PM. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
The services for the Sunday of the “Expulsion from Paradise” (popularly called Forgiveness or Cheesefare Sunday) will be 10 a.m. Typica, followed immediately by “Forgiveness Vespers.” Great Lent begins this Monday, and for the first week of Lent we will offer readers’ services each evening at 6 p.m.: Great Compline with the Penitential Canon of St. Andrew of Crete Monday through Thursday and Small Compline with the First Stasis of the Akathist Hymn on Friday.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Starting on Sunday, St. Paul’s Episcopal will have a hybrid service that will allow for 17 family units to come in-person, and it will continue to be streamed on Facebook. St. Paul’s Episcopal will start with one service at 9 a.m. and hope to expand it to two services by Palm Sunday. Register for Sunday’s service online Please register by 3 p.m. on Thursday so that Mother Ashley and Rebecca can have time to assign pews. If all slots are full, please fill out a brief form to be put on a waitlist. Call the office at 785-776-9427 for assistance.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Jonalu Johnstone considers “Temptation: What Keeps Us from Following Our Commitments?” Learn more at uufm.net.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 on Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Belief,” based on the scripture John 3:14-21. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. The worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page live Sunday mornings and the website during the week. There will be a Lenten study on Mondays at noon through March 29 in-person or by Zoom. This study is also by Zoom on Tuesday evenings. Contact Trinity Presbyterian for the Zoom link for either day. Pastor Hawley shares Lenten devotions each day on the Facebook page, YouTube or on the website under blogs. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Rev. B J speaks more about wisdom from God with the Sunday message, “Claiming and Aiming our Inner Wisdom.” Join Unity of Manhattan Live for streaming service at10:30 a.m. by request at Facebook.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.