AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. for worship. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information, call 785-776-2227. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Road.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. College Heights Baptist will continue to livestream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. There is nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 2 Peter 3:1-10. The title of the sermon is “Jesus is Coming Back.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld giving the message at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship Sunday. The service is both in-person and online at the website at fccmanhattan.org. Do Day Quilters meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. The leadership and all interested members are invited to a planning retreat Friday and Saturday.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “A Transformed People,” from 1 Thessalonians 1:2-10. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will begin a series of messages on “Finding Mercy.” This week’s message is “Work Ethic” from Ephesians 6:5-9. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: I Samuel 8:4-20 and Mark 3:20-35. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Psalm 92, “It Is Good To Give Thanks.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
The summer worship schedule continues this Sunday with one service at 9:30 a.m. The Sunday morning Adult Bible Study meets immediately after at 10:45 a.m., both in-person and online. Vacation Bible School kicks off with an evening meal Sunday and continues through June 10, 5:15-8 p.m. Register by visiting peace-to-you.org.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Saturday, Fr. Nikolai will serve the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. The service for the Sunday of the Blind Man will be the Typica at 10 a.m. For the Feast of the Ascension, Great Vespers will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday and the Typica at 10 a.m. June 10.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 West Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
There is a 10 a.m. worship service each Sunday. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Family,” based on the scriptures of 2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1 and Mark 3:20-35. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. All are welcome to attend fellowship hour following worship. Meets at 1110 College Ave. in Manhattan. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Continuing her new series of messages this month about prosperity, this Sunday in a talk called “Who Is Asking, Why and How,” Rev. Berthenia J. Banks will be speaking about the “meaning, purpose and power of the first aspect of Jesus’ prosperity formula,” called “Ask, Seek, and Knock,” found in Matthew 7:7-11. Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook. Just ask to join the group on Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel on Sundays. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Jonalu Johnstone explores what we can learn from “Child’s Play.” Visit uufm.net for more information.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Good News,” based on Acts:10:34-48. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages for more information.