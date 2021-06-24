AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a,m. for worship. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Road in Manhattan.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist continues to live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the June 27 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. College Heights Baptist offers nursery care for preschool-aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 2 Kings 19:20-37. The title of the sermon is “Knowing God through Adversity.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Guest Pastor Sue Robinson delivers the message “How Can We Keep From Singing” from Psalm 40:3. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details, uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld giving the message at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship service. The service is in-person and also online, accessed through the webpage at fccmanhattan.org. The church family will attend the Tuesday Night Band Concert in City Park at 7:30 p.m. The Discipleship Committee will begin planning for this summer’s Vacation Bible School on Wednesday. People are invited to join us at the 3001 Grand Mere Parkway location on the Fourth of July at 9:30 p.m.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Being Sanctified,” 1 Thessalonians 5:12-24. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Come Find Your Mercy,” Matthew 9:1-2. A fellowship dinner follows the service. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. Masks are not required, but social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship on Sunday in-person in the sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Rev. Kevin Clark preaching. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org Thursday and Friday meals continue at 6 p.m., to go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Guest Pastor Adam Borgman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Lamentations 3:22-33 and Mark 5:21-43. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. People can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will continue the sermon series, “The Sermon on the Mount,” looking at some of Jesus’s most famous teachings. Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon, “The Problem with Piety.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Returning to in-person fellowship this Sunday at 1000 Fremont. Melissa Atchison speaking on a message based on Acts 16:6-12. The worship leader will be Myrna Bartel. Sharolyn Flaming Jackson will provide musical accompaniment at the piano and Michelle Ackland has special music to share. Outdoor fellowship will start at 10 a.m. at the meetinghouse. The service also may be viewed on Zoom, with a link provided through email. Contact the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org to request a link. For the safety of the children and others who aren’t vaccinated, masks are expected to be worn inside at this time (except for worship participants during their presentations).
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided.
Pastor Brian Hough preaching Psalm 6, “The Lord Has Heard” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
On Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. in the month of July there will be a book study on, “Not Your Parents’ Offering Plate.” Please contact the office at 785-539-7371 to participate. Worship this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit peace-to-you.org for more information. Call 785-539-7371 to reserve a parking space for the 2021 KSU football season. There are a few spaces left.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible class begins at 9:45 a.m. Additional information available at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Although St. Paul’s Episcopal will no longer require people to sign-up to attend services in-person at St. Paul’s, there will still be a sign-in sheet at the door, as per the bishop’s request. The Encore Shop still needs assistance at least once a week to drop off bags to Goodwill/Salvation Army. For more information, please see Jeannene at the shop on Monday or Friday mornings at 11 a.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Highway 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
On Sunday in a message titled, “Knocking on the Door of Your Good,” Rev. Berthenia J. Banks will share a metaphysical interpretation of the third aspect of Jesus’ “prosperity prescription” given in Matthew 7:7-8 as “knock and the door will be opened to you.” Watch this live streamed service on the Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook. Watch the service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. At 10:30 a.m., we gather with UUs from around the nation for the UUA General Assembly Sunday Service. Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “What God Adds to Our Lives,” based on Acts:12:18-25. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.