AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays for worship 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesdays 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor King Crawford preaching. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page at Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Road in Manhattan.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is meeting Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist will continue to livestream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for Sunday’s service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. There is nursery care for pre-school children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 2 Peter 3:14-18. The title of the sermon is “Overcoming Spiritual Gravity.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship Sunday on the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams on Sunday delivering the message “David’s Giant Story” from I Samuel 17. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available Sundays.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
At the 10:30 a.m. communion worship service Sunday, people can worship in-person and online through fccmanhattan.org The Praise Team will lead the service with songs of celebration in a Dixieland land theme. Rev. Christian Watkins, campus pastor at Ecumenical Campus Ministry, will give the message. Wednesday evening is Fun Night, 6-8 p.m. Call for more details at 785-776-8790.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Greg Eiselein will preach via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “True Living,” 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 and 5:1-11. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Special speaker Terry Stafford will have a message on “What’s a Christian to Do?” from Ephesians 4:11-16. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Bible Study on Wednesday 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. Masks are not required, social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online. Watch online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Job 38:1-11 and Mark 4:35-41. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary worship service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. People also can listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will continue the sermon series, “The Sermon on the Mount,” looking at some of Jesus’s most famous teachings. Courtney Fellers will give the sermon, “The Extensions.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
The last remote worship service on Zoom is planned for Sunday at 10:45 a.m. For a link to the service, contact office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org. On Sunday, Georgia Metz will be reflecting on the story of Saul in Acts 9. Cathy Bitikofer and Kenan Schaefkofer will be sharing music. The first in-person worship service is planned for June 27 at 10:45 a.m. Manhattan Mennonite members are asked to wear masks inside the meetinghouse. A Zoom link will be available for remote viewing, but will not be interactive. A new hymnal “Voices Together” will be introduced June 27.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Jeremy Fritz preaching Mark 1:16-20 on “Follow me.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace Lutheran offers one worship service Sundays during the summer at 9:30 a.m. People can worship in-person or watch the service online at Peace Lutheran’s Facebook page. People can watch past services on Facebook or at peace-to-you.org. Adult Bible Study meets Sunday at 10:45 a.m. in-person and Zoom. Contact the office for the Zoom link or more information at office@peace-to-you.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship services Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message Sunday. Adult Bible class begins at 9:45 a.m. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604 for more information.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Although St. Paul’s Episcopal will no longer require people to
sign-up to attend services in-person, there will still be a sign-in sheet at the door, as per the bishop’s request. People can watch the service online at facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/live between 9 and 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Additionally, the Encore Shop has reopened for business on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Highway 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. The guest pastor is Alan Borgman. His sermon is titled “Wrestling with God,” taken from the scriptures of Genesis 32:22-30 and Romans 9:6-16. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Following worship, there will be a fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
This Sunday, on Unity of Manhattan Live’s streamed service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook, Rev. Berthenia J. Banks will explore how impacts the ability to live life abundantly.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. People can watch live virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Diane Barker and Sylvia Beeman explore “The Power of Word Play.” Visit uufm.net for more information.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Christ For All,” based on Acts:11:19-30. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages for more information.