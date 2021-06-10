AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and online worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Mature Spirituality,” from Mark 2:1-12. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
The praise team will be leading a campfire song Sunday. During the service, First Christian will recognize the church camp. Rev. Ben Hitzfeld will give the message based on Mark 4:26-34. There is in-person communion worship and the service can be accessed online through the webpage at fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Family Of God,” 1 Thessalonians 2:1-16. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have a message on “The Art Of War,” Ephesians 6:10-18. A missions report will be given. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. No Wednesday’s Bible Study this week. Masks are not required and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday in-person in the sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Rev. Kevin Clark preaching Sunday. Livestream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org Thursday and Friday meals continue at 6 p.m., to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon Sunday based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: I Samuel 16:1-13 and Mark 4:26-34. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult Group begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Previous services are archived on the Facebook page. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Lutheran Teen Camp Jefferson is planned for July 16-18. For questions, call Pastor Scharf at 785-313-9400. To deepen one’s faith, contact Pastor Scharf for Hope in Christ Classes.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite will host a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by Georgiz Metz. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079 on weekday afternoons. In-person church is scheduled to begin again on June 27 at 10:45 a.m. at the Meetinghouse at 1000 Fremont. Coronavirus pandemic safety precautions are strongly encouraged, but not required at Manhattan Mennonite. Certain worship practices will be adapted to ensure the safety of all who join in the service. Services continue on the Manhattan Mennonite’s Zoom channel, but will not be interactive.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided during worship. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching “Why Elders” on Sunday. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
The Sunday morning Adult Bible Study of 1, 2 & 3 John meets in-person and online at 10:45 a.m. Contact the office at office@peace-to-you.org for the Zoom link. Worship this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. People can be view it any time after on Peace Lutheran’s Facebook page. People also can join in-person for worship.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service at Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org. Call (785) 539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
There is a 10 a.m. worship service each Sunday. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The New Creation,” based on the scriptures of 2 Corinthians 5:16-21 and Mark 4:26-34. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Fellowship hour following worship. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
This Sunday, on the Unity of Manhattan Live streamed service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook, Rev. Berthenia J. Banks continues her series of messages on prosperity and abundant living. In a talk titled, “Seeking Our Blessings.” Rev. B J will speak on Matthew 7:78 about “Seek and you will find.” All are welcome to log-in to the service. Just request to join the group.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Jonalu Johnstone speaks on “Let’s See What Happens.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s Sunday message will be “Chains Fall Off,” based on Acts:12:1-11. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages for more information.