AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. for worship. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Road.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist will continue to live stream the service; go to the website and look for the Facebook post for Sunday’s service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. There is nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Ephesians 5:22-33. The title of the sermon is “Spirit Filled Marriage.” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Putting God in His Place,” from II Samuel 6:12b-19. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Lukus Ebert giving the message Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship, which is his last Sunday at First Christian. Rev. Ebert will be entering a Chaplaincy Training Program at Wesley in Wichita. A special 9:45 a.m. reception before worship will honor him. Men’s Fellowship meets Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at Vista Restaurant. Do Day Quilters meets in Fellowship Hall on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person for confirmation Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Confirmands will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Living and Working,” 2 Thessalonians 3:1-15. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message: “Breaking Barriers” from John 4. A mission’s report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. No Bible Study on Wednesdays for the summer. Masks are not required, but social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Guest Pastor Adam Borgman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for Sunday: Matthew 17:1-9 and 2 Peter 1:16-21. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page. People also can listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will continue the sermon series, “The Sermon on the Mount,” looking at some of Jesus’s most famous teachings. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Finding Your Treasure.” Both services will feature the FUMC Bluegrass Band.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Elder Ryan Cyr preaching Psalm 18: “The Lord Is My Rock.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday is at 9:30 a.m. as Peace Lutheran continues the summer worship schedule. Sunday Adult Bible Study meets at 10:45 a.m. both in-person and online. There will be a congregational pool party at Northview on July 17 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Visit peace-to-you.org for more information.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship services Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604 for additional information.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Although St. Paul’s Episcopal will no longer require people to sign-up to attend services in-person, there will still be a sign-in sheet at the door, as per the bishop’s request. Please remember that children under 12 are still not vaccinated. Please use discretion by social distancing and/or wearing masks in their proximity. There will be hand-sanitizer and masks available.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Highway 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Answers We Already Know,” taken from the scripture of Luke 10:25-37. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. The worship service is streamed live on the Facebook page Sunday. Following worship, there is fellowship hour with coffee and treats. The Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce, home baked goods and crafts. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
In a Sunday message titled, “You Are Not a Ham Sandwich,” Rev. Berthenia J. Banks will speak about the problems people create. Request to join at Unity of Manhattan Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
This Sunday, the UU Fellowship opens for in-person attendance at Sunday morning services, which begin at 10:45 a.m. The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. Rev Kendyl Gibbons of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Kansas City joins the UU Fellowship on Sunday. Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.