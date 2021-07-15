ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Road in Manhattan.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist will continue to live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the July 16 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Nursery care for pre-school aged children available only during the worship service. The guest speaker is Robert Murphy, and he will be preaching from Acts 26:1-18. The title of the sermon is “Lessons from the Life of Paul.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Livestream available on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “Over-Packing for the Journey” from Matthew 11:28-30. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld giving the message at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship service Sunday, in-person and online at the website, fccmanhattan.org. Sunday’s service will feature Bluegrass music led by the Praise Band. Following worship, First Christian will celebrate the birthday of longtime member, Eula Mae Hedman. Boy Scouts meet Monday at 6:30 p.m., Disciples Women Larson Group meets Wednesday at 2 p.m. and Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “A Time For Everything,” Ecclesiastes 3:1-14. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Reignite Your Passion For Worship,” Psalm 66:1-20. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. No Bible Study on Wednesdays for the summer. Masks are not required, but social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Lukus Ebert will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Psalm 133: “Dwell In Unity.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Sunday, Peace Lutheran will have doughnuts and fellowship from 8:30-9:30 a.m. before the service starts at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., we will have a fundraising kick-off dinner for Peace’s new community food pantry. Visit peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class at 9:45 a.m. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604 for more information.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Although St. Paul’s will no longer require people to sign-up to attend services in-person, there will still be a sign-in sheet at the door, as per the bishop’s request. Please remember that children under 12 are still not vaccinated and therefore use discretion by social distancing and/or wearing masks in their proximity. There will be hand-sanitizer and masks available.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Saturday, Fr. Nikolai will join to serve at 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy commemorating the Holy Great Martyr Marina of Antioch. As usual, the Sunday service will be the Typica at 10 a.m. This week will commemorate the Fathers of the Fourth Ecumenical Council. July 22 is the patronal feast. Fr. Nikolai will serve a Divine Liturgy in honor of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles and Myrrhbearer Mary Magdalene at 6 p.m. A pot-luck supper will follow.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Highway 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Trinity Presbyterian’s worship service begins on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “He is our Peace,” taken from the scriptures of Ephesians 2:11-22 and Mark 6:3-44. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. The worship service is streamed live on the Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship, there will be a fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Farmers’ Market is open Sundays following worship with fresh produce, home baked goods and crafts. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
This Sunday, the fellowship will be open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Online services available as well. People also can watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, Rev. Jonalu Johnstone delivers her farewell service before embarking on new adventures. Join us for Season of Endings and Beginnings, at 10:45 a.m. at the Fellowship or on Zoom. Masks are required inside the fellowship building. Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Joyful Heart,” based on Acts 14:8-17. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.