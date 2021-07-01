AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. for worship. Meets at the Four Points by Sheraton or online.
Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio.
Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will be recorded live on the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Road in Manhattan.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist will continue to live stream the worship service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for Sunday’s service.
Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. There is nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Acts 17:24-27.
The title of the sermon is “One Human Race.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744 for more information.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS.
Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Can These Bones Live Again?” from Ezekiel 37:1-14. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery available.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching Sunday. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers.
For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Perseverance,” 2 Thessalonians 1:3-12. Youth have a crafts project Sunday.
Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message on “Chronic Shame,” Mark 5:25-26. Communion will be served. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. No Bible Study on Wednesdays for the summer.
Masks are not required, but social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Ezekiel 2:1-5 and Mark 6:1-13.
For more information, call 785-537-0518.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite meets Sunday for in-person worship at 10:45 a.m. Meets at 1000 Fremont. Georgia Metz will bring the message on the sixth Sunday after Pentecost. Her message, “Have some of you noticed that we’re not yet perfect?” is based on scriptures from I Corinthians 8:1-13 and Galations 2: 1-13.
Children’s Moments feature Melissa Atchison, and Jean Krahn and Mary Doerksen will present music.
Due to the presence of children and others not immunized, masks are required and will be available in the foyer. Appropriate distancing and other measures will be in place.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Psalm 79, “Help Us O Lord.”
Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. Additional information available at stlukesmanhattan.org. Call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Meets at 16655 W. Highway 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Trinity Presbyterian’s worship service on Sundays begins at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “The Blessings of the Familiar,” taken from the scripture of Mark 6:1-13. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington.
The worship service will be streamed live on the Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship, there will be a fellowship hour with coffee and treats. The Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce, homebaked goodies and crafts.
Meets at 1110 College Ave. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
With a talk titled, “Having the Courage to Be Free,” Rev. Berthenia J. Banks invites all to a recognition of “outer and inner freedoms” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The live stream service is available on Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook. Just request to join the group.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join for virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel.
Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, the UU Fellowship begins a summer of shared, recorded services with other UU congregations from the region. This Sunday, Rev. Oscar Sinclair of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln, Nebraska will present. Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Sharing Hope,” based on Acts:13:1-12. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.