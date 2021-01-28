AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting. Election of Trustees planned Sunday before the service and the board meeting will be after the service.
BLUEMONT
Considering what it means to be made in the image of God as Bluemont continues the Imagers message series with a look at “Spirit People Doing Stuff.” Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers an online traditional experience at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website at caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the “Watch” worship online button to see all worship services.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and people must wear face masks. College Heights Baptist also live streams the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the next worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 3:1-6. The title of the sermon is “The Beauty of Submission.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The livestream is on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Guest Pastor Gary Thomson delivers the message Sunday from Matthew 25:1-13. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld leading the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, giving the message “What Have You To Do With Us?” based on Mark:1:21-28. The service will be offered online at the web page at fccmanhattan.org. Just click on the “watch” link. People can also access a worship bulletin for the service on that web page.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be conducting online-only Sunday School and worship service until Feb. 7, which is when in-person services will resume. Sunday School via Zoom at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Lord Of Creation,” from Mark 6:45-56. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “Question of Authority,” Mark 1:21-28. It will be broadcast on the Facebook page. The Society Meeting is delayed until Feb. 7. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith for codes. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship online-only Sunday with the annual meeting directly afterward at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Look for the live stream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with in-person and online services via the YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman will be delivering the sermon based off of scripture lessons for this Sunday: Deuteronomy 18:15-20 and Mark 1:21-28. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will continue the sermon series, “Inspired.” This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Resistance Stories.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Kristine Regehr will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 21:1-4 “The Widow’s Mite.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 2 p.m. at the First Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Jonathan Haney continues preaching on the “Person and Work of the Holy Spirit” with a sermon on “The Spirit’s Work of Indwelling the Believer.” People may also join the worship service online through the streaming link found at manhattanreformed.org. Call 785-477-8837 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday will be contemporary in-style and can be live streamed at Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday. After 10:30 a.m., it can be viewed on both Facebook and the website at peace-to-you.org. Watch for more information about the upcoming drive-thru Shrove Tuesday Pancake supper Feb. 16.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m.; Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional info at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Annual meeting at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. The link can be found in the 2021 annual report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sFZb-shp-jBzkwhhSDgTvsZ8sLOrqKBL/view?usp=sharing.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship this Sunday is at 10 a.m. Mask and social distancing requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Demons are Done,” based on the scripture of Mark 1:21-28. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website is trinitypcmanhattan.com. The worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Fellowship members Sylvia Beeman and Lorn Clement share their “Personal Spiritual Journeys.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “When We Believe,” based on John 16:30-33. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.