AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Considering what it means to “be made in the image of God” as Bluemont continues the Imagers message series. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More info and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
Looking for a relaxed traditional worship experience? College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed and traditional online service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Visit caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. We also live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Jan. 17 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, we can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 2:13-17. The title of the sermon is “Overcoming Evil with Good.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Livestream is on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Our Story in God’s Story” from Psalm 139:1-12 (NIV). No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld leading the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday. The message will be “Anything Good,” based on John 1:43-51. Please go to the webpage, fccmanhattan.org, to access the worship service and to learn more about the congregation.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be conducting online-only Sunday school and worship service until February 7, 2021 when in-person services will resume. Sunday School via Zoom at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Lord Of Truth,” from Mark 4:21-34. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “Come and See,” John 1: 43-53. It will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday Bible Study via zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith for codes. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship online-only Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, we will continue the sermon series, “Inspired,” This will be a chance to better understand scriptures. This week, Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon, “War Stories.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and adult class begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Coronavirus guidelines are followed at Hope. Previous services are archived on Facebook at Hope Lutheran and Early Learning Center. Deepen your faith by calling Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 to join a Hope in Christ class.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Kristine Regehr will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the service will start at 10:45 a.m.; to join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 20:39-44, “David’s Son, David’s Lord.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday, 4 p.m. in the First Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Jonathan Haney continues a series on the “Person and Work of The Holy Spirit,” with a sermon on “The Spirit’s Work in Redemption.” People may also join the worship service online through the live streaming link at manhattanreformed.org or call 785-477-8837.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Please join for online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. It can be viewed live on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page or viewed anytime after 10:30 a.m. on either Facebook or at peace-to-you.org. Youth group for 7th-12th grade meets Wednesday evenings via Zoom. Sunday morning Adult Bible Study and Christian Education for all ages meet via Zoom Sundays at 9 a.m. Please contact the office for Zoom links at office@peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Boye has the message; Adult Bible class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information available at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
This is the Second Sunday after the Ephiphany. This Sunday, there will be a service of Spiritual Communion celebrated by Mother Ashley. Mike Sexton will be the Lector. At this time, Bishop Bascom has placed a moratorium on indoor in-person gathering of all events until further notice. Just click on the link at facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/live/ to watch the live stream of the service, between 9 and 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on this Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Strength for the Weary,” based on the scripture of Isaiah 40:28-31. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J speaks of the role people each play in bearing witness to the truth, as members of spiritual family (John 18:37, 14:20). Request to join Sunday’s service online at 10:30 a.m. Visit facebook.com/Unity of Manhattan Live.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone shares “Imagining Beloved Community, and Living into It.” Visit uufm.net.