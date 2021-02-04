AGAPE FAMILY
Join Sundays at 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online on Wednesdays 7 p.m. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Looking at what the Bible says about “the divisions created by gender, ethnicity politics and more” as Bluemont continues the Imagers message series. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers available. More info and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 am. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a traditional online worship experience at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Visit caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the Watch worship online button to see all worship services and Sunday school videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The church also live streams the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Feb. 7 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, there is nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 3:7. The title of the sermon is “A Message from God to Husbands.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “What Does Not Change.” No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld leading the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, giving the message “She Began To Serve,” based on Mark 1:29-39. The service is offered online at the webpage at fccmanhattan.org. Just click on the Watch link. People can also access a worship bulletin for the service on that webpage. First Christian is gathering food for the Souper Bowl benefit for Breadbasket. Anyone can drop by canned soup or any non-perishable food.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave., resumes in-person services Sunday. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Lord Of The Dispossessed,” from Mark 7: 24-37. Worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “My Redeemer Lives,” from Job 19:1-27. Communion will be served. The service will also be broadcast on the church’s Facebook page. A Society Meeting follows the service. Wednesday’s Bible study will be via zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran is worshipping online-only Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online (via the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: Isaiah 40:21-31 and Mark 1:29-39. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will continue the sermon series, “Inspired.” This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Gospel Stories.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Kristine Regehr will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 21:5-19, “The Beginning of the End.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 2 p.m. in the First Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Jonathan Haney continues preaching a series on “The Person and Work of the Holy Spirit” with a sermon on “The Holy Spirit Indwelling the Believer.” People also may join the worship service online through the streaming link found at manhattanreformed.org. For more information, call 785-477-8837.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday will be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Church’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. and will be traditional in-style. Please contact the church office for links for Christian Education classes and youth group activities.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 AM. Praise and worship Service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Ash Wednesday service at 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This week is beginning a new regular schedule: Readers’ Typica is every Sunday at 10 a.m. Fr. Nikolai will serve a 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy on the first and third Saturdays monthly, and an evening service, usually Vespers at 6 p.m. the Thursday before the third Saturday. Fr. Nikolai will be available to hear confessions before and after the evening service. This Saturday’s Liturgy commemorates Our Father among the Saints, Photius the Great, Patriarch of Constantinople.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship this Sunday is at 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Hunting and Fishing,” based on the scripture of Mark 1:29-39. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com. The online worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks begins a new three-part Sunday Series on the theme of Love, based upon the teachings of Jesus. The first message in this series is “How to Love God.” Request to join Sunday’s service online at 10:30 a.m. Visit facebook.com/Unity of Manhattan Live.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and community. Please join for live, virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone shares “Unforgetting Our History to Make Beloved Community.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Hope,” based on Romans 5:1-5. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.