AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Guest speaker and “Called to Greatness” president Rich Lorenzo will talk about “Living on Mission” as Bluemont wraps up the Imagers message series. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays. Meets on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, at 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers available. More information, weather updates and a link to livestream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a traditional, online service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website at caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the “Watch” worship online button to see all worship services and Sunday School videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. The church is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights Baptist also livestreams the service; visit College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Feb. 14 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Mark 11:20-25. The title of the sermon is “Moving Mountains with Prayer.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams deliversing the message “Until the Fog Clears” from I Corinthians 13:8-13. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld leading the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, giving the message “But Only Jesus,” based on Mark:9:2-9. The service is offered online at fccmanhattan.org. Just click on the “Watch” link. People can access a worship bulletin for the service on that webpage. Food Collection Sunday is for the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Feel free to drop off food donations.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will have in-person services Sunday. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Lord Of All” from Mark 8: 27-9:1. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “God Is Doing A New Thing” from Isaiah 43:18-19. A mission’s report will be given. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. An administrative board meeting follows the service. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online (via the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of scripture lessons for this Sunday: 2 Kings 2:1-12 and Mark 9:2-9. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service also will be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will continue the sermon series, “Inspired.” The sermon will help people understand scriptures better. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Fish Stories.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship at Hope Lutheran begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Previous services archived on Facebook under “Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center.” Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Sunday School and Adult group meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For stregnthening faith, call Pastor Matt Schart at 785-587-9400 for Hope in Christ classes. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
LIVING WORD
Join Sunday during service or join live on the Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. Living Word now has open enrollment for the Early Learning Center ages 2.5-6 years old. Call 785-776-2162 for more details.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Melissa Atchison will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 21:12-19 “Persecution & Perseverance” on Sunday. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 2 p.m. at the First Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Jonathan Haney continues a preaching series on “The Person and Work of the Holy Spirit” with a sermon from John 16:13 on “The Inner Guidance of the Holy Spirit.” People also may join the worship service online through the streaming link found at manhattanreformed.org. For more information, call 785-477-8837.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Hosting a drive-through pancake supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 16. All are welcome. Worship this Sunday will be contemporary in-style and can be viewed via live-stream at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page. It can also be viewed after 10:30 a.m. on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org. Please contact the office at office@peace-to-you.org for links for Adult Bible Studies, Sunday School and youth group activities.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. The Ash Wednesday service at 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Join for Shrove Tuesday, Ash Wednesday and Lent in a bag. St. Paul’s Episcopal is teaming up with K-State Canterbury to put together to-go boxes of pancakes, syrup and sausage that can be picked up from St. Paul’s Episcopal or delivered to your home Feb. 16. Vegetarian and Vegas options available. There will be a Parish-wide Zoom call at 6 p.m. to feast together. This dinner will be a fundraiser to help fund ministry areas. Suggested donation of $5 per serving. Because of weather, there will be an abbreviated outdoor or drive-through service at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17. Deacon Sandy and Mother Ashley will live stream the full Ash Wednesday service on our Facebook page at 5:15 p.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
Reverend B J shares a Valentine’s Day message of self-compassion, titled, “How to Love Ourselves,” based on an “assumption Jesus makes” in Matthew 22:37-40. Join Sunday’s live-streaming service via Facebook, at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for live, virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 am, the UU Fellowship will join together with Unitarian Universalists from around the country for “Side with Love Sunday.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.