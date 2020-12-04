ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Worshipers may enter the building, listen in their cars on FM radio, or sit outside and listen by speaker. The church board meets this Sunday after service.
BLUEMONT
Experience “The Hope of His Appearing” this December. New theme begins this weekend with a look at cultivating anticipation. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More info and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday is at 10:30 am. Following the social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed, traditional service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Visit caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services and fun lesson videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights Baptist will also live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Dec. 6 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, we can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Isaiah 9:6. The title of the sermon is “Wonderful Counselor.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “An Advent Word for Peace: Prepare!” from Mark 1:1-8. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
On this Second Sunday of Advent, Pastor Ben Hitsfeld will give the message “Those Who Dream....Prepare the Way.” The service will be online only, streamed through FCC Manhattan channel on youtube.com. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be conducting online-only Sunday school and worship service until further notice. Sunday School via Zoom at 10 a.m. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be on the Facebook page. No Wednesday Bible Study, it will resume Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran is worshipping online only at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Zoom prayer services every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. during Advent; email office@flcmhk.org for the link. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday for the Second Sunday of Advent with an online traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “The Faith We Sing: Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Isaiah 40:1-11 and Mark 1:1-18. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will begin the Advent sermon series, “Almost Christmas,” Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon, “Almost Peace.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Advent worship at Hope begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. or watch at any time. Follow social distancing guidelines at Hope. Saturday at 9 a.m. is prep for the Christmas For kids bags. Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship is at 10:30 a.m. on the theme, “Prepare the way for the Lord.” Call 785-587-9400 for more information.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Linda Lewis will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Advent Peace “Isaiah 9:6-7.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship at 4 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Jonathan Haney preaches from Genesis 21, “The Child of Promise is Born!” The worship service can be joined via live stream through the link found at manhattanreformed.org. For more information, call 785-477-8837.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
The Sunday 10 a.m. Typica service this week commemorates “Our Father Among the Saints Nicholas the Wonderworker, Bishop of Myra.” Wednesday at 7 p.m. there will be a Bible Study on Genesis held jointly with Sts. Peter and Paul, Topeka. It continues via Zoom. This coming Thursday, Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve an Advent Paraklesis service at 6 p.m. Fr. Nikolai will be available to hear confessions both before and after the service.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join us on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. This Sunday, there will be a service of spiritual communion with Father Rex Matney preaching and presiding. The lector will be Tom Snyder. People are also welcome to join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. Password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09. Meeting ID is 853 6646 6370. Passcode is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST
Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on this Second Sunday of Advent is at 10 a.m. Mask and social distancing requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “A Home Encounter,” based on the scripture of Luke 1:26-38. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks lights a candle for peace and explores ways to experience true peace during this time with the message, “Your Be — ing is Peace — full.” Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m. online. Request to join Unity of Manhattan live via Facebook.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev Jonalu Johnstone shares “Still Life: Be Still and Know.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Friends,” based on John 12:1-7. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.