AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Kicking off the Imagers message series with looking at what it means “to be made in the image of God.” Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers available. More info and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed, traditional worship experience online at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Visit caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
The Sunday worship service is online can be accessed it at 10:30 a.m. and after on the webpage fccmanhattan.org. For this coming Sunday, Lukus Ebert will give the message “Those Who Dream....Persevere,” based on Matthew 2:1-12.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be conducting online-only Sunday school and worship service until further notice. Sunday School via Zoom at 10 a.m. Lesson is “God Is Holy,” from 1 Peter 1:13-25. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “Where Did Your Star Stop,” Mark 2:1-12. It will be broadcast on the church’s Facebook page. Communion will be served. Contact Kathy Smith for communion items. No Wednesday Bible Study, it will resume Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship online-only Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. First Lutheran will reopen Monday. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with an in-person service and online (via the YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Celebrating the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper together Sunday. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook at facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist will started a sermon series called “Inspired.” Rev. Sarah Marsh will give the sermon “Origin Stories.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. People can also watch on Facebook at a later time. For Bible Study classes, call Pastor at 785-587-9400. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Melissa Atchison will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Mark 1:1-15 “Good News.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Jonathan Haney preaches from 1 Thessalonians 5:23-28, “The Means God Uses to Work.” People can join the service online through the link found at manhattanreformed.org.
PEACE LUTHERAN
The contemporary service Sunday will be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. It can be viewed after 10:30 a.m. on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org. Watch for ministries coming in 2021.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
There will be no service New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. This Sunday is the Second Sunday after Christmas & Bread Basket Sunday. There will be a service of Spiritual Communion celebrated by Father Rex Matney. David Littrell will be the Lector. Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing are requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Gifts of the Spirit,” based on the scripture of 1 Corinthians 12:1-14. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Ordination and installation of officers will be held this Sunday during worship. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide services online. Please join for virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., UUFM member and cognitive psychologist Les Loschky explores “Pareidolia,” the human tendency to see faces in random patterns. Visit uufm.net.
UNITY
Unity will host a New Year burning bowl service, which includes a meditation to call in a personal, affirmative word for inspiration and reflection throughout 2021. Request to join online at facebook.com/Unity of Manhattan Live.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Love,” based on John 13:33-35.
Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.