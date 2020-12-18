AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Christmas program will be held outside, weather permitting, on Sunday at 4 p.m.
BLUEMONT
Experience “The Hope of His Appearing” this December. Current theme continues this Sunday with a look at how God is “For the Poor.” Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry available for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More info and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed, traditional online service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services. There are fun lesson videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. College Heights Baptist is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The service is live streamed. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Dec. 20 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Isaiah 9:6. The title of the sermon is “His Name Shall be Called Everlasting Father.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “An Advent Word for Love: Praise!” from Luke 1:26-38. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
The worship service is online-only Sunday. People can access it at 10;30 a.m. for Sunday worship and for the 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service on the webpage, fccmanhattan.org. For this coming Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Advent, Pastor Ben Hitzfeld’s message is “Those Who Dream....Are Not Alone.” Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The choir will present Lessons and Carols. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be conducting an online-only Sunday School and worship service until further notice. Sunday School via Zoom at 10 a.m. The lesson is “God Is Love” from 1 John 4:7-21. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be on the church’s Facebook page. No Wednesday Bible Study; it will resume Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran is worshipping online-only this Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. First Lutheran is open Christmas Eve for communion to-go from 4-6 pm; Christmas Eve worship will be pre-recorded and posted on the website. The Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday for the fourth Sunday of Advent with an in-person and online service via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jason Pittman on Sunday delivering the sermon titled, “The Faith We Sing: The Angel Gabriel from Heaven Came.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are 2 Samuel 7:1-11 and Luke 1:26-38. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week First United Methodist is continuing the Advent sermon series, “Almost Christmas.” Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Christmas Stories.” On Christmas Eve, join at 4:30 p.m. in the courtyard at 612 Poyntz Ave. for a reading of the Christmas story and the singing of Christmas hymns. To watch the Christmas Eve services, visit the Facebook page at 6 p.m. for the contemporary service, and 8 or 11 p.m. for the traditional service. Both services will also be available on demand on the website.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Melissa Atchison will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Matthew 1:1-15 “Advent Love.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 4 p.m. online-only for the time being. Visit manhattanreformed.org. For more information, call 785-477-8837.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page. It can be viewed afterward on both Facebook and the website at peace-to-you.org. This Sunday’s service will include the Sunday School Christmas program via video. The Christmas Eve service will be live streamed on Facebook on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. The community Christmas dinner will be a drive-thru event Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, at 2900 Kimball.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. This Sunday, there will be a service of Spiritual Communion with Father Shawn Streepy, preaching and presiding. Michael Donnelly will be the lector.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on this fourth Sunday of Advent is at 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Birth of Love,” based on the scripture of Luke 2:1-20. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Trinity Presbyterian invites the community to the Christmas Eve drive-in service on Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
This Sunday, Unity is celebrating “The Soul of Christmas,” and the “great joy of birthing awareness of the Christ.” Sunday’s streaming service begins with Reverend B J Banks at 10:30 a.m. Join by request at Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on theYouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone considers “The Still Point of Solstice.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Christmas,” based on Isaiah 40:1-9. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages. Candlelight Christmas Eve services will be at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24th, in-person and online.