AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. People can listen to sermons at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Christmas program will be held outside, weather permitting, on Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
BLUEMONT
Experience “The Hope of His Appearing” this December. Current theme continues this Sunday with a look at “Time Compression.” Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry available for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed, traditional worship service online at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website at caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the “watch worship” online button to see all worship services. There are fun lesson videos for the kids.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “An Advent Word for Joy: Serve!” from John 13:3-17. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
On this third Sunday of Advent, Pastor Ben Hitsfeld will give the message “Those Who Dream....Sow Joy.” The service will be online-only, streamed through FCC Manhattan channel on youtube.com at 4 p.m. A Congregational Meeting will be held via Zoom, and then posted afterward on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Children’s Christmas Pageant on Sunday. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be be conducting online-only Sunday School and worship until further notice. Sunday School via Zoom is at 10 a.m. Lesson is “God is Gracious,” from Psalm 103. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Online worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be on the Facebook page. There will be an administrative board meeting via Zoom on Sunday at 1 p.m. No Wednesday Bible Study; it will resume Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran is going to worship online only this Sunday. Look for the live stream on the website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org, at 10 a.m. Sunday. Drive-through Christmas Extravaganza event is from 4-5 p.m. on Dec. 13. Zoom prayer services every Wednesday at 6:30 pm during Advent; email office@flcmhk.org for the link. Thursday meal has been moved to First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth, for the winter; the Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran with to-go meals only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday for the third Sunday of Advent with an online traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Kelly Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “The Faith We Sing: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Isaiah 61:1-4, 8-11 and John 1:6-16. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the Advent sermon series, “Almost Christmas.” Rev. Sarah Marsh will give the sermon, “Almost Love.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Prepare for the coming celebration of the birth of Jesus at Advent worship, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. socially distanced in-person or on Hope Lutheran and Early Learning Center’s Facebook page at any time. Mark your calendar for the Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 2:1-8 “Advent Joy.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Currently only meeting online for worship at 4 p.m. Sundays. People may join the live streamed worship service through the link at manhattanreformed.org. Pastor Jonathan Haney preaches from Genesis 21, “The Child of Promise is Born!” For more information, call 785-477-8837.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship at Peace is online only. Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Peace Lutheran’s Facebook page. The service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed anytime thereafter on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org. For Zoom links to the Wednesday evening Advent prayer services and Christian Education classes, please contact the church office. There will be a family game night on Dec. 18 via Zoom.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Advent midweek services Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Call 785-539-2604 or visit stlukesmanhattan.org.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/live/ between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. This Sunday service will be presided by Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith with Postulant Dillon Green as the Homilist. Anastasia Cunnningham will be the lector. Paula Moseman is the organist with Glenn Horton-Smith as the videographer. St. Paul’s Choir will perform the music.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on this third Sunday of Advent is 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Mary’s Song,” based on the scripture of Luke 1:39-56. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Trinity Presbyterian invites the community to the Christmas Eve drive-in service on Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
On Sunday, Rev. B J Banks lights a pink Advent candle dedicated to love, shares a responsive reading and shares how “Love Wins When We Can Love Ourselves.” Sunday’s streaming service begins 10:30 a.m. Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, the UU Fellowship welcome troubadour Greg Tamblyn for “GPS 1.0.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Questions,” based on John 11:45-57. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.