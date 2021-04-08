AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Face masks are required. College Heights Baptist also live streams the service; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post Sunday’s service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Nursery care for pre-school aged children offered during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Acts 1:6-11 on Sunday. The title of the sermon is “Benefits of Following an Ascended King.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live stream worship on YouTube this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “When Believing Is Seeing,” from John 20:29-31. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery available.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Previous services archived on the Facebook page. To deepen faith, call Pastor Scharf at 785-587-9400 for “Hope In Christ” classes. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 9:45 and 10:15 a.m. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd. in Manhattan. For questions, call Virgyln at 785-587-9400.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Lukus Ebert giving the message at the 10:30 a.m. in-person and online worship service. Visit fccmanhattan.org to access the live stream. Talent show on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Find out the results of an auction of specialty baskets to support the camps and scholarship fund. In-person gatherings at FCC follow the current health department recommendations for safe gatherings.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Life In The Spirit” from Romans 8:1-17. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will begin a series of messages from Ephesians on Sunday. This week’s message is “You Talking About Me,” Ephesians 1:1-7 . A mission’s report will be given. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship in-person Sunday at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Worship on April 18 with one outside service at 10 a.m. Free meal Thursday and Fridays at 6 p.m, to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for this Sunday: 1 John 1:1-2:2 and John 20:19-31. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. RUF Campus Pastor Jon Dunning preaching Romans 4:1-12 “Jesus Math” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Sunday’s worship schedule includes a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for children and adults meet at 9:45 a.m. in-person. The adult class meets in-person and online. Contact the office for the link. Youth group for 7th-12th graders meets Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two worship services on Sunday: a drive-in at 9 a.m. and in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “In Defense of Thomas,” based on the scripture of John 20:19-31. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. The 10 a.m. worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page live Sunday mornings and the website during the week. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
On Sunday, Rev. B J speaks of renewal in her talk titled, “The After-Easter Effect.” Request to join “Unity of Manhattan Live” on Facebook, for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Join for live virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Jonalu Johnstone presents “Becoming in Community: Claiming Relational Power.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.