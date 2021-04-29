AGAPE FAMILY
Join Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more info, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service this Sunday with confirmation at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering Sunday’s message “Sharing the Good News,” from Acts 8:26-40. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Ben Hitzfeld giving the message at the 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service Sunday. Peole can watch live online at fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via Zoom. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services Sunday. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “How Can They Believe” from Romans 10:1-15. Children’s Sunday School resumes. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. continuing his series of messages from Ephesians. This week the message is “Direct Connect,” Ephesians 3:14-21. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is still mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship in-person Sunday in the sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Recognition of graduates is planned for May 9. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Free meal Thursday and Fridays at 6 p.m., to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of the scripture lessons for Sunday: Acts 8:26-40 and John 15:1-8. Call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch online on the website at fumcmanhattan.com, or on Facebook. People can also listen to an abbreviated service at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Surprised by King Jesus.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Services are archived on Hope Lutheran and Early Learning Center website. Children”s Chapel is Wednesday at 9 and 9:45 a.m. To build faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587- 9400 for a schedule of Hope in Christ classes. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching from Luke 22:39-46 on “Nevertheless.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
IGNITE Youth Group for 7th-12th graders meets in-person Wednesday evenings. Please contact the office for more information. Classes for both adults and children at 9:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday worship includes a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
Services for Great and Holy Friday at 10 a.m. Royal Hours followed by the Vespers of the Unnailing. The only service for Holy Pascha will be Agape Vespers, Sunday at 5 p.m. People can attend the Rush Procession, Paschal Orthros and Divine Liturgy at Sts. Peter and Paul in Topeka at 11 p.m. Saturday or All Saints in Salina at 10 a.m. Sunday. For May, the twice monthly Divine Liturgies be on the second and fourth Saturdays.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
One service planned for Sunday at 9 a.m. Twenty-three people/families can attend. People must sign-up online by 3 p.m. Thursday. If all of the slots are full, call the office at 785-776-9427 or email stpauls@stpaulsmanhattan.org to be added to a waitlist.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Highway 24 in Wamego.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two worship services on Sunday: a drive-in at 9 a.m. and a service in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “I Am the Vine,” based on the scripture of John 15:1-8. The 10 a.m. worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page.. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
UNITY
In her talk titled “Re-Opening Our Lives and Our Hearts,” Rev. B J explores recovering from the coronavirus pandemic during Sunday’s worship service. Request to join “Unity of Manhattan Live” on Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
Join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on theYouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone shares “In the Middle of the Story.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.