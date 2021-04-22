AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. online service or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Continuing “Better Together” message series Sunday. Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry available for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Visit bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 am. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The service is also live streamed; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will be preaching from 1 Peter 1:1-2. The title of the sermon is “Don’t Forget Jesus!” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “Recognizing Jesus,” from Luke 24:13-35. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Ben Hitzfeld will give the message at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service, which is in-person and online at fccmanhattan.org. Monday morning book study iat 10:30 a.m. and folks interested in joining a book club are always welcome. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “God’s Always Faithful” from Romans 3:1-8. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his series of messages from Ephesians. This week the message is “Endgame” Ephesians 2:1-10. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for information. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is still mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday in-person in the sanctuary at 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. Livestream also available at 10 a.m. Visit firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Free meal Thursday and Fridays at 6 pm, to-go only.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday for worship in-person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch at fumcmanhattan.com, or at facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. People can listen to an abbreviated service at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Foolish and Scandalous.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Previous services are archived on Facebook. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. “Hope in Christ” classes to build one’s faith are available by contacting Pastor Scharf at 785-587-9400. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 22:35-38, “New Normal & Numbered.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Traditional worship service at 8:30 a.m. and contemporary service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worship is in-person and online on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page. In-person Sunday School for children grades K-6th grade meets at 9:45 a.m. The Sunday morning Adult Bible Study meets in-person and online at 9:45 a.m. Please contact the office for the Zoom link.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org. Call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Friday at 6 p.m., Fr. Nikolai will serve the Mystery of Holy Unction. For Palm Sunday, the chapel will serve the Typica at 10 a.m. Bridegroom Orthros will be Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Great and Holy Friday, the chapel will serve the Royal Hours, immediately followed by the Vespers of the Unnailing at 10 a.m.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Mother Ashley has resigned. Her last Sunday is April 25. Her last day in the office is April 30. In addition, St. Paul’s Episcopal will continue to have one in-person service at 9 a.m. until more folks feel safer coming. Sign-up online at stpaulsmanhattan.org by Thursday at 3 p.m. for the service.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two worship services on Sunday: a drive-in service at 9 a.m. and one in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Things of Value,” based on the scripture of Luke 15:1-10. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. The 10 a.m. worship service can be viewed on our Facebook page live Sunday mornings and the website during the week. Trinity’s Annual Rummage Sale is April 30 at 4-6 p.m. and May 1 at 8-11 a.m. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Rev. B J will share last week’s message, entitled: “Returning to What Is Precious in Nature,” with exploring the connection people have with the Earth. Unity will be streaming on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom, or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., UUA President Rev Susan Frederick-Gray shares “Loved into Being.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.