Agape Family Church
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, 11 A.M. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life” this Sunday, with the message about decision-making. Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue).
KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 am. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 16th Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 16, and the title of the sermon is “Who You Know Matters.” Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Great Commission” from Matthew 28:16-20. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message “Doubt Happens” based on John 20:19-31 at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m.
This Sunday is our Food Collection for the Breadbasket. Elders will have a Book Study at 4 p.m., Zoom.
The Coordinating Council meets Monday at 7 pm. Financial Peace Class is Tuesday, 6 pm. Disciples Women Larson Group meets Wednesday, 2 pm. Cub Scouts and Discipleship Ministry Team, meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fcmanhattan.org.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Faith and Good Works” James 1:17-27 Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a biblical message. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. An administrative board meeting follows he service. Tuesday Men’s Bible study at House of Hezekiah at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM.
Come celebrate Youth Sunday as our youth “take over” the sanctuary and provide a new experience to worship with their leadership. Our Youth Director, Jeff Cunningham, will preach his sermon entitled “I’m Too Pretty to Die” inspired by the story of Absalom, David’s son, who tried to overthrow his father.
Living Word Church
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9:00 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday
Evening — 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include faith formation starting at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:45 a.m., and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Asia Embers.
To worship with us online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 3:13-17 “Wisdom From Above” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
We have 2 Sunday worship services, Traditional at 9 a.m. and Contemporary at 11 a.m. with a reception to honor and thank our office administrator, Sara Erickson, after 20 years of faithful service at 10 a.m.
Our position of Office Administrator is currently open. Interested individuals may contact Pastor Austin English at peacemhkpastor@gmail.com
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
This Sunday our worship is one service, Choral Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. Coffee Fellowship will follow the service. Tuesday and Friday, 7:30 am we serve a free breakfast in our Fellowship Hall.
Our Encore Shop serves folks on a budget looking for quality clothing and household goods, open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1-4 p.m. They welcome donations of goods! We are 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays.
We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Join us for worship this Sunday at 10 am. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “Family Stories” based on the scripture of John 20:19-31.
Following worship, join us in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan. 785-539-3921. Find us on Facebook.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
This week, we welcome Rev. Shelley Page to speak on healthy practices for dealing with our inevitable misunderstandings from being together as humans.
All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Rd and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/