AGAPE FAMILY
Join us for Resurrection Sunday at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Easter Sunday service begins at 11 a.m. There will be a Good Friday service on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio.
BLUEMONT
Celebrating Easter on Sunday with music and a message about “Winning in Real Time.” Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More info and a link to livestream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Easter worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights Baptist will celebrate the Lord’s Supper on Good Friday at 6:30 p.m. Sunrise Service on church grounds at 6:45 a.m., Easter Sunday brunch at 9:45 a.m., Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. We also live stream the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Easter Sunday worship service. There will be no Sunday School Classes on Easter Sunday. Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from John 20:30-31. The title of the sermon is “Essentials for Living.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and live steam worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message: “The Unexpected Greeting,” from John 20:19-29. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Good Friday Tenebrae Service will be held at 7:30 p.m., a service of reflection. On Easter, there will be a Sunrise service at 6:45 a.m., and Easter worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. All the children will be gifted with Easter Celebration Bags.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Easter worship and communion online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. Easter breakfast meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on this Easter Sunday. A Sunday brunch will be held in lieu of Sunday School this week. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith concludes his message series “I AM.” The message will be, “I AM the Resurrection and the Life,” John 11:25-27. Communion will be served. The service will be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Easter Sunday in-person worship services at 8:15, 10 and 11 a.m. with singing and communion. Normal Sunday worship at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Free meal Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m., to-go only.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian Church of Manhattan will worship on Maundy Thursday at Thursday at 7 p.m. with services online and in-person. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based on our scripture lessons: John 13:1-17, Exodus 12, and John 13:31b-3. Good Friday will be at 7 p.m. with both services. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based on scripture lessons: Isaiah 52:13-53:12, Hebrews 4:14-16; 5:7-9, and John 18:1-19:42. Easter Sunday sunrise service at 8:30 a.m. Traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based on the scripture lessons: Acts 10:34-43, I Corinthians 15:1-26 and John 20:1-18. For more information, call 785-537-0518. People can access services online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for an Easter celebration. Watch at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page. There will be in-person services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. A full service will also be broadcast at 11 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Not What They Expected,” based on the Gospel of Mark.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Easter worship Sunday begins at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast and egg hunt begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by Sunday School and Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. To deepen one’s faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf to discuss “Hope in Christ Classes. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Resurrection Day worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching 1st Peter 1:3, “A Living Hope.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace Lutheran will worship with socially-distanced fellowship. At 7 a.m., come for an Easter Sunrise service outside on church grounds. At 9 a.m., there will be a traditional service. At 11 a.m., there will be a contemporary service. All three will offer holy communion. The youth will be having an Adult Easter Egg Fundraiser to raise money to attend the ELCA Youth Gathering in 2023.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Friday, we will serve Small Compline with the Second and Third Stases of the Akathist Hymn at 6 p.m. Fr. Nikolai will serve a Soul Saturday Divine Liturgy with the commemoration of all the faithful departed at 10 a.m. The service for the Sunday of the Cross will be the Typica at 10 a.m. Next week, the Lenten services will be Monday Great Compline, Wednesday Lenten Vespers and Friday Small Compline with the Fourth Stasis of the Akathist Hymn, all at 6 p.m.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Altar of repose from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Find the link online at facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/live/. On Good Friday, the Nave will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tolling of the bells at 3 p.m. Friday. Service at 7 p.m. Holy Saturday service at noon on Zoom. Easter Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. For the 11 a.m. outdoor Easter service Sunday, bring camping chairs, picnic blankets or something to sit on.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join on Easter Sunday for a breakfast and devotion at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m., and the choral cantata and reception beginning at 6 p.m. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
Rev. B J speaks of moving beyond appearances to the “always-unfolding divine plan for lives” in her talk: “Easter is About How We Get Rid of Our Lint.” Request to join “Unity of Manhattan Live” on Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join us for live virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone presents “Becoming Awakened to Easter.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person or online for the Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m. Easter worship services at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.