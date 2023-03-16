The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has a new military relations manager.
Chamber president and CEO Jason Smith announced Tuesday that Christian Bishop was named to the post. In Bishop’s new role, she will serve as the liaison between the Manhattan region and Fort Riley.
“I am excited to join the chamber and build on the relationships between Manhattan and the Fort Riley community,” Bishop said in a statement Tuesday. “Our collaboration is essential in providing quality of life to soldiers and families during their time at Fort Riley, but also ensuring they choose Manhattan as a place to call their home.”
Bishop has lived and worked in the Flint Hills for almost 15 years. She currently serves as the outreach services director for Child and Youth Services at Fort Riley. Previously, she spent three years as a Protocol Specialist in the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters as the lead planner and coordinator for a variety of functions, involving community and Fort Riley leadership.
Bishop began her career at Fort Riley as the child development director in Child and Youth Services. She is a Kansas State University graduate.
Smith said in a statement that his staff identified Bishop early on as a “leading candidate” for military relations manager.
“With her knowledge and connections of both Manhattan and Fort Riley, we know she will hit the ground running and play a huge part of making key connections to protect and grow our relationship with the post,” Smith said.
The Chamber military relations program is a joint venture between the City of Manhattan, Riley County, the Little Apple Brigade and private business investment through the Chamber’s economic development program, called Advantage Manhattan.