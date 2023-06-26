Flint Hills Discovery Center’s Kaylynn Hendricks, a senior at Kansas State University from Bird City studying secondary education, led the Splash of Science activity Friday. Hendricks hopes to become a science teacher after graduation.
Flint Hills Discovery Center’s Kaylynn Hendricks, a senior at Kansas State University from Bird City studying secondary education, led the Splash of Science activity Friday. Hendricks hopes to become a science teacher after graduation.
Smiling proudly with water-filled plastic bags, boys and girls touted around to show their guardians how many pencils they jammed through the container. The children learned how to poke them through without spilling water, a demonstration they learned at the Flint Hills Discovery Center’s Splash of Science Friday at the Blue Earth Plaza.
The experiment marked the second Splash of Science event this summer, a program only a couple years old. For Isiah Burks, 7, South Carolina, that was the first time he’s participated in water science because he’s here visiting his grandma Teresa Foote-Wallace, 58, Junction City, for the summer.
“I liked it because we got to poke a hole through this thing,” Burks said while waving his bag full of pencils. “Then, I get to go in the pool.”
Many others along with Burks looked forward to submerging themselves in water at the splash pad next to Blue Earth Plaza, a structure similar to a creek. The main event was the science demonstration, but science instructor Kaylynn Hendricks, 21, Bird City, worried about summer program attendance because the pad’s tile floor had been shattered. Nobody knows how it happened, and guardians love the option of bringing their little ones to the splash pad on a hot summer day.
“This is good for the toddlers,” Foote-Wallace said. “You don’t have to worry about a bunch of kids, and the parents of the kids get to sit down and put their feet in and sit in the middle. For me, it’s a safety thing as well. Your kids are in reaching distance; you don’t have to worry about your kids falling away.”
The children enjoyed their experiment of the day. However, the guardians enjoyed watching their loved ones as well.
“I get plenty of joy out of this because I am very high on education; I think all children should explore as much as they can in life, especially with science,” Foote-Wallace said.
“This is worth much more than them just sitting down with the games or watching TV.
“They get to explore and he wants to know more than he does right now, then he’ll go home and have to YouTube everything like that to see what else he can do.”
Hendricks taught an alka seltzer rocket activity for the opening Splash of Science June 16. The job is good training for her because she’s studying secondary education with an emphasis on biological sciences at Kansas State University. Hendricks hopes to become a science teacher when her degree is earned.
“This is a perfect job,” Hendricks said. “I like it because it’s a very quick 15-minute demonstration where I get to be hands-on with kids that I don’t normally work with and teach them a little bit about something. It’s really fun because I get to work with all ages this way, and I get to see a lot of smiling kids that hopefully keep coming back.”
Burks may be on to something about researching experiments on YouTube. Hendricks said she’ll spend a day researching what activities they should do each Friday, watching videos and reading on various websites. Next week’s Splash of Science features a demonstration called “static goo,” where they will move cornstarch around with balloons.