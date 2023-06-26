Smiling proudly with water-filled plastic bags, boys and girls touted around to show their guardians how many pencils they jammed through the container. The children learned how to poke them through without spilling water, a demonstration they learned at the Flint Hills Discovery Center’s Splash of Science Friday at the Blue Earth Plaza.

The experiment marked the second Splash of Science event this summer, a program only a couple years old. For Isiah Burks, 7, South Carolina, that was the first time he’s participated in water science because he’s here visiting his grandma Teresa Foote-Wallace, 58, Junction City, for the summer.