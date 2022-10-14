Alma Creamery’s new retail store in Plaza of the Flint Hills along Interstate 70 has a cheese curd bar, which provides customers with seasoning options. The four available right now are bacon ranch, sweet jalapeno, honey mustard and cinnamon apple.
Alma Creamery has opened up a new retail cheese store in the Plaza of Flint Hills along Interstate 70.
The new location opened on Sept. 15 at the travel center off Exit 328 (the Alma/Wamego exit) on I-70. Cody Dillon, director of business development for the creamery, told The Mercury the creamery makes the cheese curds at the plant in Alma throughout the week and transports them to the new store.
The store features a cheese curd bar, which provides people with seasoning options. The four available right now are bacon ranch, cinnamon apple, honey mustard, and sweet jalapeño.
“Every month, we’re going to rotate those,” Dillon said. “We actually have, I think, about 16 total flavors. We’re going to rotate, and people can come in and try them all out and see which ones they liked best.”
Customers can have cheese curds in either four or eight ounces or one pound.
The new location has 42 feet of cooler space where people can choose from 150 different types of cheese Alma makes. The store also carries gift baskets and party trays. Customers can pick cheese not made in Alma like gouda, Swiss, and other smoked flavors.
Dillon said the creamery decided to open a retail location at the travel center because it’s easier for people to get off the highway and visit the store rather than driving into Alma. That store also carries other Kansas products, such as Grandma Hoerners jams, Holmes Made Salsa and Salted Creamery ice cream.
“Moving up to the interstate really gives us the opportunity to expand our story, our Alma Creamery story of fresh local delicious cheese,” Dillon said.
Dillon said the plant store 3 miles south of the highway can take travelers close to 30 minutes after getting to the store and checking out all the cheeses.
As for the plant store in Alma, Dillon said it will operate 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Dillon said it has become an outlet store.
The Plaza of the Flint Hills location is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The travel center also includes a convenience store, Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies and Sonic.