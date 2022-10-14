Alma Creamery has opened up a new retail cheese store in the Plaza of Flint Hills along Interstate 70.

The new location opened on Sept. 15 at the travel center off Exit 328 (the Alma/Wamego exit) on I-70. Cody Dillon, director of business development for the creamery, told The Mercury the creamery makes the cheese curds at the plant in Alma throughout the week and transports them to the new store.