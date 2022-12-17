If you walk down the street in Aggievile at night, you will see yourself walking past a bright colorful bar with Christmas decorations all over.
For the fourth year in a row, Hi-Lo, at 1119 Moro St., is hosting a Christmas-themed cocktail bar, Miracle on Moro.
Hi-Lo puts on the themed bar through Miracle, a New York-based company that started producing Christmas pop-up bars in 2014. The company provides its branding for almost 200 locations in the United States, turning bars into a winter wonderland with whimsical drinks to ring in the Christmas season.
Jess Shea and her husband, Adam Peyton, owners of Hi-Lo and AJ’s Pizza in Topeka and Manhattan, first heard of Miracle while visiting New York for Christmas in 2018. They brought it to Manhattan a year later.
“My husband spent a lot of time in New York in his 20s, and we travel there quite a bit for just visiting and holidays,” Jess said. “We were just kind of sitting there like wow, this would be really cool to have in Kansas City or somewhere in Kansas.”
Shea is from Kansas City and Peyton is from Topeka, but they now both live in Manhattan. Shea said the feedback from the Manhattan community has been positive with the popularity of it growing more every year.
“I think it’s important to have holiday bars because it’s just something fun for the community, and I feel like downtown Manhattan has done a really good job with the festival lights,” Shea said. ”It’s just something nice for our little community to experience during the holidays.”
Shea and her husband don’t have future plans on hosting any other themed cocktail bars, but they will continue having Miracle on Moro every year.
“Hopefully this just keeps going,” Shea said.
Preparing for the pop up bar takes about a month and a half. Shea said Miracle only sends the recipes for the cocktails and the glassware for drinks varying from Christmas tree to Santa Claus-shaped mugs. Decorating takes about two weeks before the opening of the themed bar.
“Making the syrups and and sourcing the alcohol regionally, that’s all up to us,” Shea said, “We actually always do our own decorating as well, which makes it kind of cool.”
Through Miracle, 10% of the proceeds made from Santa Pants, Christmas Barrel, and Santa’s Head glassware go towards the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.
Like many businesses, as Christmas Day comes closer, Miracle on Moro gets busier.
“It kind of just progresses as the season goes on,” Shea said. “I think the closer we get to Christmas, we’re just pretty busy all the time.”
The two most popular drinks are the Christmapolitan and the Snowball Old-Fashioned. The Christmaspolitan consists of vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, and absinthe mist. The Snowball Old-Fashioned consists of rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters, and orange essence.
Besides the holiday cocktails, Hi-Lo also serves burgers, wings, and other appetizers.
“The way we do it, we make it family friendly,” Shea said.
Miracle on Moro is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday-Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The last day will be Dec. 31.