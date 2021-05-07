When classes resume next fall, K-State won’t limit the number of people in a given room or require cleaning rooms between each class.
In a statement, KSU President Richard Myers said Friday that university administrators are removing guidance that limits the number of people in a particular space on campus. That change will begin August 1.
Administrators also are developing an updated remote work policy, and Myers said they are asking all employees to return to campus as the university transitions back to normal operations.
“We anticipate finalizing the new remote work policy with training and rollout in the fall,” Myers said.
University officials will no longer require classrooms and learning spaces to be disinfected each time a new class exits and enters. This change takes effect May 17. Cleaning supplies are still available in classrooms, and frequently touched surfaces such as restrooms and elevators will still be disinfected regularly.
The requirement for physical distancing in classrooms and other learning spaces on campus will be lifted for the fall semester. Myers said classroom furniture will be rearranged over the summer to reflect this change.
Additionally, water fountains and water bottle refilling stations will return to service, beginning May 17. Face coverings are still required, however Myers said the university is reviewing current policies, given the expiration of the mask mandate in Riley County and changes to guidance from the CDC on the need for outdoor masking for vaccinated people in small groups.
The size of gatherings is still limited to 50 people, but after August 1 the university will lift that limit and return to pre-pandemic processes for approving events and activities. KSU officials are also lifting restrictions for sponsored out-of-state and international travel, effective May 17.
Myers said he is asking each vice-president and academic dean to “work within their units to make plans and to communicate those plans and expectations to all employees.”
“Unit leaders can determine the best way to bring everyone back through a phased return between August 1 and August 30,” Myers said. “Consideration should be given to health and safety, and high-risk employees who cannot return to in-person work.”
University administrators still encourage all employees and students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Myers said all members of the K-State community, including those who are vaccinated, must continue to follow the remaining COVID-19 protocols in place for the fall semester. A secure method to collect vaccination information is being developed by campus health staffers, which will be used to inform university leaders on the necessity for continuing health protocols like mask-wearing. A person’s vaccination status is protected health information, and supervisors are prohibited from asking for this information.
Myers said a team on campus is working to update the COVID-19 website with new information, along with updating training resources to make sure the fall semester begins smoothly. He said, in the meantime, individuals must keep doing their part to mitigate the virus, including washing hands frequently and keeping a safe distance from others.
“We have worked together to meet a historic crisis,” Myers said. “Much work remains as we come together to reset our university following more than a year of COVID-related restrictions.”