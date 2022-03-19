Manhattan Area Technical College president and CEO Jim Genandt has big visions for the institution, and he said it’ll take big investment to realize those visions.
“We’ve got some new buildings planned, if people are interested in naming opportunities,” Genandt said.
In his office full of pop culture memorabilia, including Ferris Bueller and The Beatles, Genandt, who became president in 2015, spoke about plans to expand the technical college and enhance its impact on the region — and the state of Kansas.
“Over time, there’s been a change in perception,” Genandt said. “Nobody knew much about us. We were kind of the red-headed stepchild. … We’re the group that keeps the world working on a daily basis. Now we have more and more people saying, ‘Let’s bring MATC into the conversation, what can they do,’ and there’s a lot we can do if we partner on resources.”
During the Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting March 2, Genandt told board members about some of what he’s proposing for MATC’s expansion. He provided a presentation that included artist renderings from BBN Architects of what renovated campus buildings may look like in the next few years. The architects’ plans feature three additional prefabricated steel buildings, one of which would replace the outdated modular buildings on the east side of campus being used as classrooms.
One proposed building would be three stories and about 75,000 square feet at the corner of Wreath and Dickens next to CiCo Park. Another structure would be about 23,600 square feet and go on the east side of the property, and a third building would consist of a 7,800-square-foot welcome center near the entrance on the west side of campus. Each building would cost about $5 million, with a total “ballpark cost” for the entire project of $30-35 million.
As a technical college, MATC has no local taxing authority to raise funds for itself, and Genandt said he wouldn’t want that anyway. He said what he needs most is monetary investments to provide the education opportunities more people are seeking.
“Through the pandemic, tech colleges have had growing enrollment, whereas other institutions’ enrollments have dropped,” Genandt said.
He told board members on March 2 that technical colleges are the only sector of higher education that’s observed growth in Kansas in the past four years. Among all seven tech colleges in the state, Genandt said they averaged a 7% enrollment growth per year. That growth is coupled with an increasing popularity of career and technical education (CTE) programs at Manhattan High School.
Genandt said when he came to Manhattan seven years ago, there were only 12 MHS students enrolled in CTE courses. This semester, there are more than 400 students in CTE courses, ranging from construction trades to HVAC and nursing. The additional buildings planned would house those programs, as well as new ones being developed, such as critical environmental technology and expanded biotech courses – all of which would be available to interested MHS seniors.
Last June, the USD 383 school board created a committee to explore options for a college and career center in partnership with MATC. For the past few months, architects hired by MATC looked at the MHS East Campus building at 901 Poyntz to determine if that building would suit the tech college’s needs.
“There’s just not enough usable space for us there,” Genandt said, adding that architects determined there was plenty of room on the MATC campus for more structures. The MATC campus has the smallest facility footprint of any technical college in the state at 89,916 square feet.
MATC expanded its footprint beyond Manhattan for the first time when it opened its Wamego center in the fall of 2020. The tech college bought the old Bluestem Electric Cooperative facility near Wamego High School after the business moved to a new building in Wamego. The college renovated the main building for classrooms and office space, while a second structure houses certified nursing assistant (CNA) and emergency medical technician (EMT) training programs. Genandt said the rest of the facility is being revamped to include electrician training and welding programs, as well as the increasingly popular construction trades course.
“With what’s going to happen between here and Wamego on Highway 24, with commercial and residential construction, that’s why I’m trying to pump up the construction and electrician programs there,” Genandt said.
Just like in Manhattan, the Wamego center partners with the Alma, Rock Creek, St. Mary’s and Wamego school districts to give students further career training outlets.
MATC dean of academic partnerships and outreach Chris Boxberger said more and more high school students are taking advantage of opportunities to earn course credit, and possibly even receive a professional certificate in a technical trade such as welding before they graduate. He said a similar approach is being taken by adult learners in MATC’s adult education program, which Boxberger leads. He said 100 people have graduated from the program since the tech college took it over for USD 383 in 2018.
“Graduates can leave with their actual high school diploma, plus a GED, and start the process of enrolling in one of our programs here at MATC,” Boxberger said.
That idea is part of Genandt’s vision for the MATC campus to become a “one-stop shop” for students. He said part of his goal is to have local service organizations, such as Kansas Works, maintain a presence on campus to assist students with other employment needs. Genandt said at the root of all the expansion plans and big dreams is the mission to train the next generation of blue-collar professionals.
“Let us get you motivated about something you’re interested in and get you in the workforce,” Genandt said. “Lord knows we need the workers.”