The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has started to accept online applications for its newly created business emergency fund.
The chamber plans to provide no-interest loans for businesses who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic with the intent of helping those with an immediate need in less than 14 days. The applications are available at manhattan.org.
The emergency fund has $500,000 for local businesses after the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating economic development funds.
Officials said they hope to have everything operational by next week. At that point, they said an approved application would be reviewed and funded in less than two business days.
All city businesses are eligible to apply, even if they are not affiliated with the chamber, officials said.
Any for-profit business and private, non-profit organization can apply for the $5,000 loan while businesses and private non-profits that are ineligible for federal programs or state programs can apply for the $10,000 loan.
Businesses that export over 75% of their products or services outside of the city of Manhattan can apply for the $20,000 loan. Those businesses would have to maintain employment levels for 12 months after receiving loans.
The loans must be paid off in 36 months. The first four months require no payments.
The chamber will repay the city government as the businesses pay the organization back.
The chamber also will provide assistance to the applicant in identifying funding opportunities to secure a longer-term solution including disaster loans, relief funds or financing arrangements from local bank.