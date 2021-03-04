Customers will drive which pandemic-era changes remain in businesses, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Smith said.
Many businesses were closed in the early days of the crisis and have instituted measures like barriers and more curbside, carryout and delivery options in order to open safely. Once regulations like mask requirements and capacity limits are lifted, Smith said most businesses will keep the protections that will draw customers by making them feel safe.
“It all will continue until people feel comfortable coming back in,” Smith said.
Smith said if customers express that they want certain precautions in place, many businesses will probably continue them until that changes.
“They may continue to have staff wear a mask if it gets more people in the door, but I don’t see it as a permanent deal,” he said.
Curbside, carryout and delivery services became more prominent in the last year, and Smith said that trend will outlast the pandemic. He said the reason will shift from safety to convenience. A desire to avoid crowded public areas drove up demand for these services, and Smith said it changed expectations for how people want to spend.
“What you’ll see is a continued expectation of how to deliver products and services more efficiently and more effectively,” he said.
Ben Sigle, owner of Manhattan Running Company, said they created an online store and delivery service shortly before the pandemic began, and they still will offer that after it ends.
Online ordering and delivery services were already becoming more popular before the arrival of the coronavirus but then became somewhat of a necessity.
“Things were trending that way anyway, but they became much more used,” Smith said.