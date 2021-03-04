CenterPointe Physicians will open a primary care clinic at Meadowlark Hills that will serve residents and the Manhattan general public.
Officials for the retirement community, at 2121 Meadowlark Road, discussed plans for a new clinic, independent-living apartment building and wellness center during a tour granted to The Mercury on Tuesday.
Manhattan city commissioners in February unanimously approved amending the planned unit development for these three projects.
Crews will construct a new building, at 7,000 square feet, on the southeast corner of the property for the primary care clinic. Dr. Segen Chase and Dr. Matthew Floersch will lease the clinic; they founded CenterPointe Physicians in 2018. Floersch, medical director for the retirement community, leads Meadowlark’s current primary care clinic.
Sarah Duggan, community relations director at Meadowlark Hills, said the long-term partnership between the two entities made the project possible.
The apartment building, called The Monarch, will include 24 independent-living apartments in the center of the campus, where the community garden is, with parking underneath the building. It will consist of two towers; pets will be allowed.
Meadowlark Hills will relocate the community garden, Duggan said.
Additionally, crews will construct a building adjacent to the Bramlage House for a new health center for Meadowlark residents as well as the general public aged 55 and older. The building will feature a gym, fitness-focused indoor pool, fitness classes, expanded wellness programing and outpatient therapy.
There is no set construction timeline or cost for these projects yet, Duggan said.
On the coronavirus front, chief executive officer Lonnie Baker said almost every resident at Meadowlark was vaccinated, as of Tuesday.
He said over 70% of staff have been vaccinated so far. The residents were the priority with getting the vaccines first, Baker said.
Although residents have been restricted in activities because of the pandemic, Duggan and Baker said residents have been able to get out more in March.
“They seem to be very excited from what I can tell,” Duggan said.
Meadowlark Hills has already made improvements to existing spaces as well.
Crews renovated and expanded Prairie Star Restaurant, the eatery and pub at the facility, in August 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions, residents weren’t able to eat at the restaurant until Feb. 8. In-person dining is currently limited to Meadowlark residents. The restaurant plans to open to the public later.