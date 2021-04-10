Health officials say there is no evidence the coronavirus vaccine has any negative impact on fertility.
“So what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have shown us is that there is no evidence to suggest that getting vaccinated has any effect on fertility in the future or currently,” said Dr. Rebekah Weber, an obstetrician and gynecologist at The Women’s Health Group in Manhattan.
Weber said like with all coronavirus vaccination studies, data is limited.
“But at this point I want to debunk any rumors that it does affect fertility,” she said. “At this point, there is no evidence, especially in animal model studies.”
Weber, Dr. Segen Chase of CenterPointe Physicians and Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs answered questions related to vaccinations earlier this week on Facebook Live.
Chase said many of her patients worry more about the safety of the vaccine. She clarified the vaccine does not alter a person’s DNA, and there is no way the vaccine could put a microchip into a person’s body because of the size of the needle.