Ten cows were killed after the truck hauling them overturned near Randolph on Monday morning.
Riley County police and fire departments responded to a report of an overturned semi-truck at 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Fancy Creek Road and Winkler Mills Road near Randolph.
When officers arrived, they found a 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with an attached livestock trailer carrying 60 head of cattle. It appeared the driver had lost control, and the truck went down an embankment and overturned.
The driver received minor cuts and scrapes while exiting the truck and was treated on the scene. Kansas Highway Patrol was also on the scene to evaluate the truck. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Riley County Fire District 1 (RCFD) was called to assist with getting the cattle from the trailer. Emergency medical services also responded to monitor responders for heat-related illnesses.
“This was quite an ordeal,” said RCFD Deputy Chief John Martens said. “There were 60 head of cattle in the trailer when it overturned. Crews were out in the heat for about five hours using jaws of life to get the cattle out. Unfortunately, at least 10 cows were either killed during the crash or had to be put down becuase of injuries. Neighbors and local farmers helped round up the cattle while we worked on the trailer.”