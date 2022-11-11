Cats Cupboard pantry
Buy Now

The Cats’ Cupboard food pantry is seeking donations of everything from fresh produce and kitchen utensils, to gloves and scarves for winter.

 Courtesy photo

The Cats’ Cupboard food pantry at Kansas State University is accepting a multitude of food and household donations to support people in need as winter approaches.

Cupboard director Shelly Williams said fruits and vegetables are the pantry’s main requested items.