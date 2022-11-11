The Cats’ Cupboard food pantry at Kansas State University is accepting a multitude of food and household donations to support people in need as winter approaches.
Cupboard director Shelly Williams said fruits and vegetables are the pantry’s main requested items.
“But not canned green beans,” Williams said, “we have a good supply of those already.”
Canned veggies and fruits, preferably preserved in fruit juice, are accepted, as well as frozen bagged produce. Williams said the pantry is also seeking fresh, uncut produce from local gardeners or farmers. The pantry has two industrial refrigerators to hold fresh food items, but Williams said the challenge is to restock the fridges before the next food delivery from Harvesters.
“Oftentimes they’ll get full and overflow with produce, and within three to four days most items are taken,” Williams said, “then the fridges sit empty until the next delivery comes around.”
Williams said the pantry would be willing to partner with a local provider for fresh produce. Some other food items Cats’ Cupboard is in need of are canned chicken, oatmeal in various flavors, macaroni and cheese, lentils, applesauce and mixed nuts.
The change in seasons also means the pantry is seeking donations of new or gently used gloves, hats and scarves for winter weather. Additionally, other household items like toilet paper, razors and shaving cream are needed. Williams said the pantry is also in need of dental care items, like toothbrushes and mouthwash. She asked that any toiletries or dental products remain unopened and unused before donating.
“We’re now carrying cookware as well,” Williams said. “Cats’ Cupboard will now accept and distribute new and gently used kitchen supplies.”
Williams said she noticed that many students are interested in cooking but may not have all the required kitchenware to prepare some dishes, so now the Cupboard can meet that need. She said the organization also hosts cooking classes at Morris Family Multicultural Student Center throughout the year for students to become more self-sufficient.
Williams told The Mercury the pantry has had anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 visits per month since the start of the fall semester in August. Those figures include adults, children and senior citizens served by the pantry, as well as repeat visits from guests. The food pantry doesn’t have a limit on the number of times a person can come shop in one day, but they are recorded as visiting only once if they return multiple times in a day.
Williams said food insecurity is “one of those things” that doesn’t discriminate based on a person’s background or socio-economic status.
“Whether somebody is our next-door neighbor … or across the world even, somebody without access to enough food to live a healthy, active lifestyle is in need of assistance, and there’s no shame in that at all,” Williams said. “I’m of the belief that it’s our responsibility as neighbors, and I’m talking in our local, national, and world community, to make sure that food is accessible by all people. Without basic human needs like food, people can’t be their best selves.”
People interested in volunteering or hosting a donation drive for Cats’ Cupboard can find more information online at k-state.edu/cats-cupboard. The food pantry also has an Amazon wish list at a.co/iZnSS7J.