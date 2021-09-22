A row of salsa jars is seen on a shelf in Cats’ Cupboard at K-State. The campus food pantry is open to students, faculty and staff. The cupboard is awaiting the delivery of two refrigerators to store perishable goods.
Cats’ Cupboard, the K-State food pantry, is making use of the second-floor refrigerators in the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center for the time being, until the cupboard receives its own fridges.
Cats’ Cupboard director Shelly Williams said two fridges bought with a $10,000 grant from Harvesters Community Food Network are in “transit limbo.”
“Last I saw on the tracking information they were in Kansas City,” Williams said. “So, they’re still coming, we’ve just had some logistical delays.”
Williams said the cupboard received some milk and fresh produce in their delivery from Harvesters on Monday. She said students with the campus Food Recovery Network helped carry those items from the cupboard in the basement of Fairchild Hall to the second-floor fridges in the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.
Students, faculty and staff are able to pick up any of those groceries from the Fang Kitchen in the Morris Center “any time the doors are open,” Williams said. With perishables, she said the goal is to make sure that food doesn’t expire and end up in a landfill.
“We’d love to get that food into the hands of people that need it, as quickly as possible,” Williams said.
Kevin Santos Flores, the new director of diversity and multicultural student life at KSU, said students have taken advantage of the fresh food available in the Morris Center. Williams said “at least half” of the refrigerated items “found a home” as of Tuesday morning.
Williams said just over 1,100 adults visited Cats’ Cupboard in the month of August.
“There’s high need, for certain,” Williams said. “Everybody’s struggling right now, I feel like.”
There is no charge for any of the food or hygiene items in Cats’ Cupboard, and the pantry staff always accept donations of those items. Things like canned tuna, chicken broth, tomato sauce and hair care items like shampoo and conditioner are currently needed. The staff of the pantry also offers to-go bags filled with food and snacks.
Cats’ Cupboard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.