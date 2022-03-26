Mangalisa, a Colobus monkey at Sunset Zoo, is once again climbing after she regained her sight with cataract surgery at the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine.
Colobus monkeys are native to Africa and known for their long black-and-white coat. They are popular at the zoo because of their energetic climbing and jumping around the enclosure, something that Mangalisa stopped doing because of her sight.
Head zookeeper Savannah Brethauer said they live in trees, and one of the biggest concerns was Mangalisa stopped climbing.
Rob Chase, Sunset Zoo’s primate keeper, said before the surgery, the 27-year-old monkey was usually crouched in a coroner and moping around because she couldn’t see to climb in the trees where her species normally lives.
Chase said he noticed about a year and a half ago that something was wrong with Mangalisa. “It was almost an overnight observation of her,” Chase said. “She would have to feel around and bump into something. It was like she could only see shadows and bright lights.”
Like humans, primates can develop cataracts, which is a clouding of the lens of the eye that can happen with aging. After seeing her condition, the zoo tried to accommodate Mangalisa’s habitat for her disability.
Chase said keepers moved her food and water and put up grip tape, so she could find her way inside. As her sight got worse, Chase put up metallic tape, so the sun would reflect on it, so Mangalisa might see shadows and avoid hitting posts.
Mangalisa’s quality of life suffered, worrying Chase and Brethauer if she would survive the winter.
“We wanted to do something for her because she was healthy, and just because she is an older monkey doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a chance,” Chase said.
A couple of months before surgery, Chase said Mangalisa had become completely blind, not even reacting to shadows and lights.
The zoo has a contract with K-State Vet Med to provide comprehensive health care for its animals. After blood work and other tests, the veterinary college concluded Mangalisa was healthy besides hearing and vision. The ophthalmology department said she had a good chance of regaining her sight.
In January, Jessica Meekins, associate professor of ophthalmology, performed the surgery, and K-State sent Mangalisa back to the zoo the same day. Chase made a bed for Mangalisa away from the other monkeys. He said the monkeys could still see each other through a mesh door, which helped assure her troopmate Bobby.
“It was scary the first couple of days,” Chase said. “I would wave in front of the mesh door to the bedroom, and she would back up. She would still run into a wall on one side. It was almost like she was still blind in one eye.”
It took about two weeks before the eye came around. On a sunny day, Chase decided to let her out. “I let her outside, and I can’t tell you how much my heart was beating,” Chase said. “She ran out and right up the trees, which she hadn’t done in years.”
The zoo said Mangalisa now bounds around the habitat, grabbing ropes, climbing a ladder and hopping from place to place above the ground.
“From where she was to where she is now is just incredible,” Chase said.
Sara Gardhouse, professor of exotic animals at K-State, said the case showed how veterinary medicine can be progressive in improving the lives of exotic animals. “It was a very rewarding case for us, especially when we saw how successful it was,” Gardhouse said.