A cat died from smoke inhalation in an apartment fire early Thursday morning near Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Manhattan fire crews responded to a structure fire call at 4:18 a.m. Thursday at The Gramercy, 2215 College Ave. Building Q.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story apartment building. The sprinkler system controlled the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire. 

The estimated loss is $1,000 to the structure and $1,000 to the contents. The owner is listed as Vesper Manhattan, KS LLC with an owner address of 595 Madison Ave #FL 37 New York, NY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.