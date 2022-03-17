Cat dies in apartment fire near football stadium Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Mar 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A cat died from smoke inhalation in an apartment fire early Thursday morning near Bill Snyder Family Stadium.Manhattan fire crews responded to a structure fire call at 4:18 a.m. Thursday at The Gramercy, 2215 College Ave. Building Q.Firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story apartment building. The sprinkler system controlled the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire. The estimated loss is $1,000 to the structure and $1,000 to the contents. The owner is listed as Vesper Manhattan, KS LLC with an owner address of 595 Madison Ave #FL 37 New York, NY.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section How Tom Brady is like a politician Robyn Essex sworn in to Olathe City Council +59 The 58 women who have won the Nobel Prize Latest News Church news for March 17, 2022 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | St. Patrick's Day, live music, K-State sports and more 'A good time to exhale' | USD 383 preparing for last nine weeks of school year Some students knew alleged Olathe East shooter 'regularly' had gun on campus, documents show Police report for March 17, 2022 Cat dies in apartment fire near football stadium Rock Hall of Fame to Dolly: Voters will decide if you're in Texas crash victims linked by faith, passion for golf Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEight names to consider for K-State basketball's new head coachUnderwood: A $9-million question markWhat is K-State AD Gene Taylor looking for in K-State's next men's basketball head coach?Mother, child die in single-vehicle crash Monday south of OgdenWeber leaves the door open for other job opportunities following resignationOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple's love grows around science and wineLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeSouth Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men's coachFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tim Jankovich, a Manhattan guy who wins everywhereCasey's to open Thursday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Ogden Township is taking bids for Bulletin