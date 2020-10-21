People will be able to eat Casey’s pizza in Manhattan in the future.
A Casey’s General Store will go in at the southeast corner of South Third Street and Fort Riley Boulevard.
On Tuesday, Manhattan city commissioners unanimously approved vacating a utility easement for the creation of the convenience store and gas station, moving the project forward. The city vacated a sanitary sewer main that no longer exists.
“People are excited about Casey’s, so that’s good,” said mayor Usha Reddi.
The city held a public hearing, but no one spoke. Manhattan resident Gibson Akers submitted a comment in favor of Casey’s to the city commission prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
“I believe that the development of Casey’s at this location would be a positive development for the Manhattan community,” Akers said. “This development will create jobs, increase tax revenue and help add another service to the Manhattan community.”
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Unanimously approved vacating a utility easement for a right-of-way on Jardine Drive. The city held a public hearing, but no one spoke.
- Unanimously approved filing an application for a $3.5 million loan with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for lime sludge lagoon improvements at the water treatment plant. The city held a public hearing, but no one from the public spoke. This loan covers the lagoon portion of the cost of the north ditch Tuttle Creek Boulevard project, including four lagoons at the plant. Crews constructed the four lagoons in 1970, officials said. The lagoons need fixing because of stormwater drainage issues in channels, officials said. Stormwater will leave the channels and cause erosion to lagoons, officials said. No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting on this topic.