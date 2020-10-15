The number of coronavirus cases linked to a September wedding has nearly doubled to 23, Riley County health officials said Wednesday.
The county health department first reported the Sept. 26 wedding as an outbreak on Friday, when they confirmed 12 cases connected to the event. All 23 cases are still active. An outbreak is defined as five or more cases believed to have come from a single place and time.
The wedding is one of 13 active clusters in Riley County, which means there are no new ones as of Wednesday, officials said. Only three of the clusters have active cases.
Two previous outbreaks at Kindercare and Meadowlark Hills, both in Manhattan, passed the 28-day mark without any new cases, so those are considered expired.
Three outbreaks — at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan, Gamma Phi Beta and Sigma Kappa sororities at Kansas State University — are set to expire Thursday if no new positive cases are identified.
The remaining outbreaks’ expiration dates are either to be determined or are later in the month.
Outbreaks in Riley County, as of Wednesday, include K-State sororities and other locations:
- Homestead Assisted Living: zero active, 22 recovered, four deaths
- Kansas State Football team: two active, 57 recovered, zero deaths
- Via Christi Village: zero active, seven recovered, zero deaths
- Smith House: one active, 10 recovered, zero deaths
- Sept. 26 wedding in Riley County: 23 active, zero recovered, zero deaths
- Alpha Delta Pi: zero active, 22 recovered, zero deaths
- Alpha Xi Delta: zero active, 20 recovered, zero deaths
- Gamma Phi Beta: zero active, 19 recovered, zero deaths
- Kappa Delta: zero active, seven recovered, zero deaths
- Kappa Kappa Gamma: zero active, 27 recovered, zero deaths
- Sigma Kappa: zero active, six recovered, zero deaths
- Alpha Chi Omega: zero active, eight recovered, zero deaths
- Zeta Tau Alpha: zero active, 11 recovered, zero deaths
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Wednesday that Ascension Via Christi Hospital has three positive patients.
Gibbs said the rate of positive cases to tests taken in Riley County continues to decline; last week’s positive rate was 7.4%, she said.
Gibbs said local order No. 18 will continue as local schools are planning to add more days of in-person classes soon.
The Manhattan-Ogden school district is targeting Nov. 2 as the date to bring students into the classroom four days a week. Currently, students are split into two groups and attend in-person classes two days a week with online classes the other three days.
Gibbs said the health department and other county officials will reassess the health regulations after the district increases its in-person class days. She said the the severity of the flu season also would be a consideration.
Riley County confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, officials said Wednesday, which brings the total active cases to 91. The total since the pandemic began in March is 2,004. Of those, 1,903 are recovered.