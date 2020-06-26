The carnival is not coming to the Riley County Fair this year.
Gary Fike, Riley County Extension director, said Ottaway Amusements, which puts on the carnival for the fair, won’t be here this year. Fike said he understood why Ottaway Amusements decided not to attend this year.
“It’s a combination of various things,” he said. “It’s just not going to be feasible.”
A lot of things are still up in the air regarding the fair, Fike said. Staff members will meet Monday to discuss the fair plans more, Fike said.
The fair, which begins July 23, will implement social distancing and provide masks to 4-H judges and members. Members of the public will have to provide their own masks, but masks are optional at this time, unless the Riley County Health Department requires masks in the future.
The livestock shows and other exhibits are still planned for the fair this year. Judges plan to maintain social distancing of six feet while judging exhibits at the fair. Because the carnival is not coming, Fike expects fewer food vendors to come, he said.
Officials previously announced the 45th annual Kaw Valley Rodeo will not occur this summer.